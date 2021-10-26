Greece: Search for missing migrants after dinghy sinks

·1 min read

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greek authorities have launched a search and rescue operation off the coast of the eastern island of Chios after a dinghy transporting migrants from the coast of Turkey sank early Tuesday.

The coast guard said 20 people had been rescued and a further seven were believed to still be missing.

A rescue helicopter and two coast guard vessels as well as nearby private boats were taking part in the operation.

Greece was the main entry point for refugees and migrants entering the European Union during the 2015-16 crisis but the number of arrivals has dropped sharply over the past two years in part due to tougher policing measures. The EU border protection agency, Frontex, has also stepped up support for the Greek border guard and coast guard.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Russia's daily COVID deaths hit new record at 1,106

    Russia on Tuesday reported 1,106 COVID-19 deaths in the past 24 hours, the highest figure since the start of the pandemic, amid a surge in new cases that has prompted authorities to reimpose partial lockdown measures. The state COVID-19 task force also reported 36,446 new infections, compared with 37,930 a day earlier. Russia will go into a nationwide workplace shutdown in the first week of November, and the capital Moscow will reimpose a partial lockdown from Oct. 28, with only essential shops like pharmacies and supermarkets allowed to remain open.

  • Sudan coup: A really simple guide

    Monday's coup comes after weeks of tension between the military and civilian leaders.

  • Germany's newly elected parliament to convene for first time

    Germany’s newly elected parliament is set to hold its first meeting on Tuesday. The 736-member lower house, or Bundestag, is expected to elect as its new speaker Baerbel Bas of the center-left Social Democrats, which emerged from last month’s election as the strongest party. German Chancellor Angela Merkel will attend the meeting although she is no longer a lawmaker.

  • Florida's top doctor refuses mask, is told to leave meeting

    Florida's top health official was asked to leave a meeting after refusing to wear a mask at the office of a state senator who told him she had a serious medical condition, officials have confirmed. Florida Senate leader Wilton Simpson, a Republican, sent a memo to senators Saturday regarding the incident at the office of Democratic state Sen. Tina Polsky, asking visitors at the building to be respectful with social interactions. Polsky, who represents parts of Broward and Palm Beach counties, had not yet made public her breast cancer diagnosis.

  • North Korea may be making plans for a future without Kim Jong Un

    Kim Jong Un has so far disproven rumors of his demise, but recent decisions suggest North Korean leaders may be preparing for when Kim is really gone.

  • General Dynamics, Epirus team up to integrate counter-drone swarm system on combat vehicles

    General Dynamics Land Systems and Epirus are teaming to bring a counter-drone swarm capability to combat vehicles.

  • US Green Berets who've trained Taiwanese troops explain how they could fight China and why the US keeps their mission secret

    In a war with China, the foreign forces that US special operators have helped train over the decades would be an advantage for the US military.

  • Aerospace giant Lockheed to produce F-16 jets in SC, hire 300 more workers

    Want to build a fighter jet? Here’s the job for you.

  • The Chinese military is thinking about how to stealthily destroy enemy ports and just set off a big explosion to see how it might work

    "If we can use stealthy ways, like underwater explosions, to destroy the ports, we can kill off the enemy's war potential," a Chinese officer said.

  • Officials: Iran behind drone attack on US base in Syria

    U.S. officials say they believe Iran was behind the drone attack last week at the military outpost in southern Syria where American troops are based. Officials said Monday the U.S. believes that Iran resourced and encouraged the attack, but that the drones were not launched from Iran. U.S. and coalition troops are based at al-Tanf to train Syrian forces on patrols to counter Islamic State militants.

  • Confederate names are being scrubbed from US military bases. The list of ideas to replace them is 30,000 deep.

    Code Talkers, Medal of Honor recipient could replace Fort Hood, Fort Bragg and other bases named for Confederate officers who betrayed their oaths.

  • Tuskegee Airman Honored with Hero’s Welcome By His Hometown High School In Pennsylvania

    A 98-year-old Tuskegee Airman was honored by his hometown high school for his achievements and contribution to United States history. Retired Lieutenant Colonel James Harvey […]

  • US military was tipped off about Iran-backed attack on troops in Syria, saving lives

    The U.S. military was tipped off prior to an Iran-backed drone attack on a base in Syria housing American forces.

  • Flagged Afghan evacuees quietly sent to US base in Kosovo: Report

    Afghan evacuees who have been flagged during the vetting process have quietly been taken to a U.S. military base in Kosovo, though little is known about who is there and what will happen to them.

  • Hosting Emirati general, Israel sees airpower cooperation

    The chief of the United Arab Emirates Air Force visited Israel on Monday on what the host country described as a harbinger of cooperation in air power. The U.S. allies normalised relations last year, brought together by shared worries about Iran and a desire for business ventures. Major-General Ibrahim Nasser Mohammed Al Alawi, commander of the UAE air force, made the previously unannounced appearance during a multinational drill, Blue Flag, hosted by Israel this week.

  • Stripping military bases of Confederate names stirs passions

    Civil War history casts a long shadow in Virginia, the birthplace of Confederate generals, scene of their surrender and now a crossroad of controversy over renaming military bases that honor rebel leaders. In and around Blackstone, about 50 miles (80 kilometers) southwest of Richmond, that shadow can stir passions when talk turns to nearby Fort Pickett. In all, the names of at least nine Army bases in six states will be changed.

  • Sudan Army Vows New Government After Staging Latest African Coup

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergCities' Answer to Sprawl? Go Wild.Hamburg Is at the Heart of Germany’s Growing Dilemma Over ChinaWhy Americans and Britons Are Rushing to Buy Idyllic Homes in ItalyOne of California’s Wealthiest Counties Could Run Out of Water Next SummerThe Top Money Maker at Deutsche Bank Reaps Billions From SingaporeSudan’s military arrested the prime minister and members of his cabinet before vowing to form a new government, in the latest African coup that threatens to

  • U.S. threatens to cut aid to Sudan after military takeover

    Sudan's civilian Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok was put under house arrest and several other ministers were detained Monday in what appears to be a military coup in the country, per local reports.The latest: The head of the military faction of the Sudanese government, Gen. Abdul Fattah al-Burhan, said in a statement that he is announcing a state of emergency, suspending several parts of the interim constitution and dissolving the civilian government and interim sovereignty council — the highest g

  • Seven killed, 140 hurt in protests against Sudan military coup

    KHARTOUM (Reuters) -Sudan's military seized power from a transitional government on Monday and a health ministry official said seven people were killed by gunfire and 140 injured in clashes between soldiers and street protesters. The leader of the takeover, General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, dissolved the military-civilian Sovereign Council that had been established to guide the country to democracy following the overthrow of long-ruling autocrat Omar al-Bashir in a popular uprising two years ago. Burhan announced a state of emergency, saying the armed forces needed to protect safety and security.

  • Defence Secretary urged to investigate as soldier accused of killing Kenyan woman named by comrades

    The Defence Secretary has been urged to investigate after a soldier accused of killing a Kenyan woman was named by comrades.