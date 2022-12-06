Greece seeks 'win-win' deal on Parthenon Sculptures in UK

FILE - Women stand by a marble statue of a naked youth thought to represent Greek god Dionysos, center, from the east pediment of the Parthenon, on display during a media photo opportunity to promote a forthcoming exhibition on the human body in ancient Greek art at the British Museum in London, Thursday, Jan. 8, 2015. The British Museum has pledged not to dismantle its collection following a report that the institution’s chairman has held secret talks with Greece’s prime minister over the return of the Parthenon Sculptures, also known as the Elgin Marbles. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham, File) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)
·1 min read

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Cabinet ministers from Greece and the U.K. discussed Greece's bid to get the Parthenon Sculptures returned from London but gave no sign the world's thorniest cultural heritage issue was any closer to resolution Tuesday.

Greek Alternate Foreign Minister Miltiadis Varvitsiotis said he told U.K. Parliamentary Under Secretary of State for Europe Leo Docherty that Athens seeks a “win-win” solution with the British Museum, where ancient Greek marble works that originally decorated the Parthenon Temple on the Acropolis are displayed.

The talks in Athens also touched on other bilateral and European issues. They came days after a Greek newspaper reported the British Museum's chairperson held secret discussions with Greece’s prime minister about the return of the 5th century B.C. sculptures in the museum's collection. The rest of the surviving works are in the Acropolis Museum in Athens.

A Greek Foreign Ministry statement quoted Varvitsiotis as telling Docherty that “contemporary reality demands the reunification of the Parthenon Sculptures.”

The ministry said Docherty stressed that the matter concerns the British Museum, rather than the U.K. government.

While the museum didn’t deny talks have taken place, a spokesperson refused to discuss the specifics of Saturday's story in Greek newspaper Ta Nea.

The works now in London — also known as the Elgin Marbles — were removed in the early 19th century by a British diplomat, Lord Elgin. At the time, Greece was under Ottoman Turkish occupation.

Athens argues the sculptures were taken illegally and should be returned for permanent display beside those still in Greece. The British Museum rejects that stance, despite indications that U.K. public opinion favors the decades-old Greek demand.

Recommended Stories

  • A stranger called. He had photos of her family from the Holocaust era.

    Blanche Fixler survived the Holocaust because her aunt sent her to an orphanage when she was 6 as the Nazis invaded Europe during World War II. Her mother, grandmother and two older siblings were murdered with 450,000 other Jews in the Belzec extermination camp in Poland, and her father ended up at a labor camp in Siberia.Subscribe to The Post Most newsletter for the most important and interesting stories from The Washington Post. She moved to the United States after the war, and assumed all of

  • Tasmanian tiger: Remains of last thylacine found in cupboard after 85 years

    The pelt and skull of the last known thylacine are identified in Hobart, solving an 85-year mystery.

  • Medieval necklace found near Northampton 'internationally important'

    Experts uncover a "once-in-a-lifetime" discovery near Northampton of international significance.

  • Gen. Ulysses S. Grant's pending promotion sheds new light on his overlooked fight for equal rights after the Civil War

    General Grant stands in front of his campaign tent at his headquarters in Virginia in 1865. Bettmann/Getty ImagesTucked away in an amendment to the FY2023 U.S. defense authorization bill is a rare instance of congressional bipartisanship and a tribute to U.S. President Ulysses S. Grant. If approved, the measure would posthumously promote Grant to the rank of General of the Armies of the U.S., making him only the third person – along with John J. Pershing and George Washington – to be awarded the

  • Dig at UK housing site yields major 7th century treasures

    A 1,300-year-old gold and gemstone necklace found on the site of a new housing development marks the grave of a powerful woman who may have been an early Christian religious leader in Britain, archaeologists said Tuesday. Experts say the necklace, uncovered with other items near Northampton in central England, is part of the most significant early medieval burial of a woman ever found in the U.K. The items are “a definite statement of wealth as well as Christian faith,” said Lyn Blackmore, a senior finds specialist at Museum of London Archaeology, which made the discovery.

  • How Native Americans’ resistance shaped the United States

    “Indigenous Continent” presents a complex view of Native Americans as significant actors whose opposition and resilience impacted the formation of the country.

  • On this day in history, Dec. 5, 1848, President Polk ignites California Gold Rush with address to Congress

    President James K. Polk ignited the California Gold Rush when he confirmed the discovery of the precious metal in his State of the Union address on this day in history, Dec. 5, 1848.

  • For one Ky family, Dec. 7 was a day that lived in infamy and confusion

    OpEd: L.A. and Gertrude Tapp, who operated Shakertown Fruit Farm in Mercer County, didn’t know what happened to their son, who served on the Arizona.

  • Dutch King orders investigation into the royals' colonial past

    Dutch King Willem-Alexander has commissioned an independent research into the role of the royal family in the colonial past of the Netherlands, the Dutch government's information service (RVD) said on Tuesday. Three Dutch historians and a human rights expert will carry out the investigation, which is set to take three years and will span the period from the late 16th century until the "post-colonial" present, the RVD said, without elaborating on the details. The Dutch government later this month is set to apologise for its role in slavery during the nation's colonial past, and is expected to devote around 200 million euros ($210 million dollars) on a fund promoting awareness about the colonial power's role in slavery and 27 million euros to open a slavery museum.

  • Simon Sebag Montefiore’s ‘The World: A Family History’ In Development As Doc Series With The History Channel

    EXCLUSIVE: Author and historian Simon Sebag Montefiore’s The World: A Family History is being developed as a TV project by The History Channel. If greenlit, the series, which is being developed as a documentary series, will be produced by Karga Seven Pictures, examining world history through the lens of family dynasties like the Borgias, the […]

  • On this day in history, Dec. 6, 1884, Washington Monument completed 39 years after construction began

    The Washington Monument in Washington, D.C., dedicated to George Washington, was completed on Dec. 6, 1884, after nearly four decades of construction.