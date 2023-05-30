Greece teenager fatally shot in Rochester gunfight identified

A teenage girl who was killed in a gunfight in Rochester on Monday has been identified as Shanye Mootry, an 18-year-old resident of Greece.

The incident occurred in the parking lot of the Anthony Jordan Health Center on Holland Street. At around 3:10 a.m., a large group had gathered in the parking lot, and two groups of individuals began shooting at each other, according to Rochester police.

Mootry, who was sitting in a vehicle at the time, was struck by gunfire and killed. Police said that they do not believe Mootry was directly involved in the altercation.

Earlier in the evening, Mootry was part of a roving party that originated from Genesee Valley Park, police said. The gathering was disrupted by gunshots, causing the group to relocate to Westgate Plaza. However, the Gates Police Department dispersed the party at that location. Eventually, the group reconvened in the parking lot behind the Anthony Jordan Health Center, where the shooting occurred, police said.

The investigation is being led by the Major Crimes Unit. Anyone with information or video footage from the three locations is being asked to contact 911, the Major Crimes Unit at 585-428-7157, Crime Stoppers at 585-423-9300, or by emailing MajorCrimes@cityofrochester.gov.

This article originally appeared on Rochester Democrat and Chronicle: Shanye Mootry fatally shot in Rochester NY gunfight