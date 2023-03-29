Greece: Terror suspects offered money to target Jewish site

DEREK GATOPOULOS
·2 min read

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greek authorities said police were continuing searches in Athens and other parts of the country Wednesday following the arrest of two suspects accused of planning an attack at Jewish center in a busy downtown area of the Greek capital. The two men, described of being of Pakistani origin but not further identified, were charged Tuesday with terrorism offenses, while a third man believed to be in Iran was charged in absentia. Rabbi Mendel Hendel, who runs the Chabad Jewish center, said he learned about the planned attack on the news. “Thank God we are safe. We're grateful that this act of terrorism was prevented,” Hendel said in a statement with his wife Nechama e-mailed to the Associated Press. “We would like to publicly thank the Greek authorities.” Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu late Tuesday said his country's intelligence agency Mossad helped Greece prevent the terrorist attack. A statement from his office maintained the attackers were linked to Iran.

Greek authorities are investigating whether other attacks on Jewish sites in Athens were being planned. The arrests were announced ahead of the April 5-13 Jewish holiday of Passover.

Public Order Minister Takis Theodorikakos said it was likely the two suspects had been offered money to carry out the attack. “From the evidence we have obtained, the motivation appears to be financial. The organizer they consulted with was a fellow countryman in Iran,” Theodorikakos told private Antenna television. The Jewish Community of Athens sent a letter to the minister thanking the authorities for the arrests. “A terrorist attack has been prevented against Jewish targets in a busy area of the historic center of Athens,” the community said in a statement.

“Thanks to the methodical work and timely intervention of the security forces, dozens of human lives have been saved.”

The two suspects are due to appear before a public prosecutor Friday. The Jewish community in Greece is one of the oldest in Europe. More than 80% of the country's Jews died in the Holocaust during the Nazi occupation.

Recommended Stories

  • S.Korea, US seeking extradition of crypto entrepreneur Do Kwon -Montenegro

    South Korea and the U.S. are seeking the extradition of Do Kwon, an international fugitive accused of a multibillion-dollar fraud, and another suspect arrested in Montenegro last week, the Montenegrin Justice Minister Marko Kovac said on Wednesday. Do Kwon, a South Korean national, is a cryptocurrency entrepreneur and former CEO of South Korea-based Terraform Labs, the company behind the stablecoin TerraUSD that collapsed in May 2022 and roiled cryptocurrency markets. A U.S. indictment announced last week charged Do Kwon, who co-founded Terraform Labs and developed the TerraUSD and Luna currencies, with two counts each of securities fraud, wire fraud, commodities fraud and conspiracy.

  • CFTC-Binance Lawsuit Could Worsen Crypto Market Liquidity, Pull Bitcoin Down to $25K: Observers

    Low liquidity means wave of buy or sell orders can have an outsized impact on bitcoin's market price.

  • Energy Fuels (UUUU) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

    In the latest trading session, Energy Fuels (UUUU) closed at $5.22, marking a +1.75% move from the previous day.

  • Special Report: 6 Nashville school shooting victims identified

    A 28-year-old female shooter who identified as transgender killed three children and three adults Monday at a private Christian school in Nashville, Tennessee, police said. The three children were all 9 years old, and the three adults worked at the school. Norah O'Donnell anchors a CBS News Special Report with reporting and analysis from Jeff Pegues and retired FBI Special Agent Katherine Schweit.

  • Will Dan Lanning follow in past Oregon coaches’ footsteps with Year 2 success?

    Dan Lanning is one of 5 Oregon coaches to win 10 games, and just the 3rd to do so in Year 1. Will Year 2 be just as impressive?

  • Bitcoin Heads for Best Quarter in Two Years, Outperforms Ether, Gold, Nasdaq

    One observer said poor order book depth is primarily responsible for bitcoin's rally, while others pointed to the cryptocurrency's sound money appeal and Fed pivot speculation as bigger catalysts.

  • Video shows thieves stealing $150,000 worth of cars at Morganton Honda dealership

    New video shows thieves in Morganton breaking into a car dealership, stealing three cars valued at more than $150,000.

  • Former national security adviser talks U.S. Relations with Iran and tensions with China

    CBS News foreign policy and national security contributor and former U.S. national security adviser H.R. McMaster joins Vladimir Duthiers and Anne-Marie Green to discuss the state of U.S.-Iran relations following several attacks in Syria. The retired army lieutenant general also discusses heightening tensions between China and the U.S. after a warship sailed into the South China Sea.

  • Biden executive order bans federal agencies from using commercial spyware

    The Biden administration on Monday announced a new executive order that would broadly ban U.S. federal agencies from using commercially developed spyware that poses threats to human rights and national security. The move to ban federal agencies — including law enforcement, defense and intelligence — from using commercial spyware comes as officials confirmed that dozens of U.S. government personnel had their phones targeted. Human rights defenders and security researchers have for years warned of the risks posed by commercial spyware, created in the private sector and sold almost exclusively to governments and nation states.

  • Lululemon Jumps As Outlook Exceeds Expectations

    (Bloomberg) -- Lululemon Athletica Inc. shares jumped after the company gave an annual outlook that surpassed analysts’ expectations, driven by high demand for activewear, even as it deals with nagging inventory issues that ate into margins.Most Read from Bloomberg$52 Billion Chipmaking Plan Is Racing Toward FailureFBI Releases Files on Ivana TrumpNew Yorkers Are Moving to These Three Florida CitiesUBS Veteran Ermotti Returns to Lead Credit Suisse TakeoverBanks in France Face More Than $1.1 Bill

  • How Mookie Cook, KJ Evans, and Bronny James performed in 2023 McDonald’s All-American Game

    Mookie Cook shot 66% from the floor and Kwame Evans was perfect from the FT line. With 5 three-pointers, though, it was Bronny James who stole the show.

  • Masters survey 2023: Where does Augusta National feel the most hallowed or special?

    Augusta National is one of golf’s great cathedrals, but these are the spots that make it extra special.

  • Warren Buffett's Occidental end game

    According to a filing from the Securities and Exchange Commission, Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway has upped its stake in Occidental Petroleum.

  • Is anyone going to make a move for Lamar Jackson?

    Lamar Jackson and the Ravens remain at contractual impasse. The door has been wide open for another team to make a move to try to acquire him from the Ravens. No one seems to be interested in doing it. What was apparent before the annual league meetings has become more and more clear. Team after [more]

  • Formula 1 Is Selling a 'No, Michael, No' Mug and Some Fans Are Outraged

    Ask any Formula 1 fan what the most contentious moment in the sport’s recent history is and they’ll probably all give you the same answer: Abu Dhabi 2021. It was the final race of the 2021 season and saw Red Bull driver Max Verstappen clinch his first Formula 1 world title after race director Michael Masi took the sport’s rules into his own hands.

  • McConnell Comes Out Swinging Against Authorization of Military Force Repeal: Terrorists ‘Aren’t Sunsetting Their War Against Us’

    Mitch McConnell is coming out swinging as both chambers prepare to vote on proposals to repeal the Authorization for Use of Military Force (AUMF) in Iraq.

  • ‘Quiet’ Ex-Student in Nashville Massacre Had a ‘Manifesto’

    Photo Illustration The Daily Beast/Nashville Metropolitan Police/LinkedInThe suspect accused of storming a private Christian school in Nashville on Monday morning, killing three kids and three adults, has been identified as a “quiet” 28-year-old former art student who once attended the church-based school.The Nashville Metro Police Department identified the suspect as Audrey Elizabeth Hale, who was shot dead by cops just 14 minutes after The Covenant School first called police to report an activ

  • Intense Bodycam Footage Shows Cops Confronting Nashville School Shooter

    Metropolitan Nashville Police Department YouTubeNashville police on Tuesday released harrowing bodycam footage from cops who responded to the shooting at a private Christian school that left three children and three adults dead.The Metropolitan Nashville Police Department were called to The Covenant School at 10:13 a.m. Monday for reports of an active shooter. Just 14 minutes later, the suspected shooter—identified by authorities as 28-year-old Audrey Elizabeth Hale—was shot dead by officers on

  • FLASHBACK: Army Rangers engage in 300-round shootout with Crips gang on US soil

    When violent crime threatened his Tacoma neighborhood, Bill Foulk enlisted the help of his fellow Army Rangers. The gangs weren't prepared for what came next.

  • Who is the Nashville school shooter who killed six at private Christian school?

    Authorities say the former Covenant student entered through a side door and killed six people before being shot dead by responding police officers.