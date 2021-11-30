Greece to make vaccinations for persons over 60 mandatory, PM says

ATHENS (Reuters) -Greece said on Tuesday it would make COVID-19 vaccinations mandatory for people aged 60 and over, a drastic step for the country grappling with a new surge in coronavirus cases.

Authorities said they would impose a 100 euro ($114) fine on every individual over the age of 60 who was not vaccinated. The measure would apply each month from Jan. 16 onwards.

About 63% of the population of about 11 million is fully vaccinated. Vaccine appointments have picked up in recent weeks.

"We are focusing our efforts on protection of our fellow citizens and for this reason their vaccination will be mandatory from now on," Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis told a cabinet meeting.

"Greeks over the age of 60 who have not been vaccinated must, by Jan. 16, booked an appointment for their first dose, or else they will face a 100 euro administrative fine every month."

Greece has recorded a spike in infections this month, with daily cases hitting record highs.

It has recorded 931,183 infections and 18,067 deaths since the start of the pandemic last year.

The country this month barred unvaccinated people from indoor spaces including restaurants, cinemas, museums and gyms, even if they had tested negative for the coronavirus.

($1 = 0.8805 euros)

