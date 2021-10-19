Greece vows to link Egypt's energy grid to European Union

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greece pledged Tuesday to link Egypt to the European Union’s energy market with an undersea cable that would carry electricity across the Mediterranean.

“(Egypt’s) link to Europe will be Greece,” Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said after talks in Athens with Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi. “We are seeking diversification of energy sources, and Egypt can also become a provider of electricity, which will be produced mainly by the sun.”

It comes during a global energy crunch, which has raised the cost of natural gas, oil and other fuels and led to pain for businesses and everyday people. Mitsotakis said the project would be a “bridge between Egypt to Europe, allowing (Cairo) to take on a key role in energy security at a time of major turbulence in the energy market.”

Egypt last week signed separate agreements with Greece and Cyprus to set up undersea interconnectors, though details of the proposed ventures have not been worked out.

Cyprus President Nicos Anastasiades also joined the Athens meeting, marking the ninth round of talks between the three countries’ leaders.

Greece is seeking to expand energy cooperation across the Mediterranean with Egypt and Israel as it remains at odds with neighbor Turkey over sea boundaries and seabed mineral rights.

Mitsotakis accused Turkey of continuing a hostile policy toward Athens over the dispute.

“Turkey’s aspirations at the expense of its neighbors in the eastern Mediterranean obviously represent a threat to peace in the wider region,” he said.

Turkey accuses Greece of making unreasonable demands for maritime exploitation, asserting jurisdiction in areas surrounding multiple islands near its coastline. Athens says it wants to resolve the dispute at an international court.

Earlier this year, Greece completed an energy link by undersea cable between its southern Peloponnese region and the island of Crete.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • India, Israel to start talks on free trade agreement next month

    India and Israel agreed to resume talks on a free trade agreement from November, with the aim of signing a deal by mid 2022, both countries said on Monday. Ties between the two countries have grown closer in the seven years since Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been in power, and a number of strategic, military and technology partnerships have been formed during that time. Free trade talks were announced after the countries' foreign ministers met in Jerusalem, where they also agreed on mutual recognition of vaccination certificates and expanded cooperation in water and agriculture, the countries said in a statement.

  • German and Israeli fighter jets fly over Jerusalem as part of international flight exercise

    ‘The fly-by expresses the strong partnership and connection between the air forces and the countries’

  • Mali asks Muslim leaders to negotiate with al Qaeda affiliate

    Mali's government said on Tuesday that it asked the country's main Islamic body to open peace talks with leaders of al Qaeda's local affiliate in an effort to end a decade of conflict. Malian authorities have previously endorsed the idea of talks and have quietly backed local peace initiatives with the militants as security deteriorates and Islamist groups expand beyond their traditional strongholds. Such an approach is vigorously opposed by Mali's chief military ally France, whose president, Emmanuel Macron, said in June that French troops would not conduct joint operations with countries that negotiate with Islamist militants.

  • Lira Rout Upends One of the Best Bond Trades in Emerging Markets

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureA $30 Billion Fortune Is Hiding in China’s Silicon ValleyThe Biggest Public Graveyard in the U.S. Is Becoming a ParkGoogle’s CEO: ‘We’re Losing Time’ in the Climate FightHate-Speech Case Forces Japan to Confront Workplace RacismThe lira’s slump this month threatens to derail a rally in Turkish corporate bonds that’s handed investors some of the richest returns in emerging markets.The debt, offe

  • Deaths in Norway attack came from stab wounds, not bow and arrow, police say

    Five people killed in a small Norwegian town last week were all stabbed to death and not shot with a bow and arrows as initially suspected, police said on Monday. Three people were also injured, including an off-duty police officer who was shot with the bow and arrow in the early phase of the 35-minute rampage. "Five people were killed with stabbing weapons," police inspector Per Thomas Omholt told a news conference.

  • Israeli startup AIR unveils flying vehicle to be used 'like cars'

    Israeli startup AIR on Tuesday unveiled its first "easy-to-operate" electric, vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft that it aims to sell directly to consumers predominantly in the United States starting in 2024. AIR has been working with the U.S. Federal Aviation Authority (FAA) for two years and expects to obtain certification by the end of 2023 for the AIR ONE, a two-seater, 970 kg (2,138 lb) eVTOL, which will have a flight range of 110 miles (177 km), Chief Executive Rani Plaut told Reuters. Air taxi firm Joby Aviation has gone public via a merger with a blank-check company and Vertical Aerospace - which has pre-orders for up to 1,000 eVTOL aircraft with launch customers Avolon and American Airlines - is going public via a merger with Broadstone Acquisition Corp.

  • U.S. will not join Russia's Afghanistan talks this week -State Dept

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The United States will not join international talks on Afghanistan organized by Russia this week due to logistical reasons, but is open to participating in the future, the State Department said on Monday. Moscow is hosting talks on Wednesday with officials from the Taliban, China and Pakistan, Russian President Vladimir Putin's special representative was quoted as saying last week.

  • Top European court says Turkey should change law on insulting president

    Europe's top human rights court called on Turkey on Tuesday to change a law regarding insulting the president under which tens of thousands have been prosecuted, after ruling that a man's detention under the law violated his freedom of expression. Vedat Sorli was given a suspended 11-month jail sentence in 2017 over a caricature and a photograph of President Tayyip Erdogan that he shared on Facebook, along with satirical and critical comments. There was no justification for Sorli's detention and pre-trial arrest or the imposition of a criminal sanction, the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) court said.

  • Greece earthquake: Major tremors strike near Greek islands

    The tremors have reportedly been felt as far as Turkey, Egypt, Syria and Israel

  • Premier League clubs vote to block sponsorship deals linked to owners

    Premier League clubs have voted to temporarily block teams from striking lucrative deals with businesses that have links to their club's owners after the Saudi Arabia-backed takeover of Newcastle.

  • Kishida’s Offering to Japan War Shrine Angers China, S. Korea

    Japanese Prime Minister&nbsp;Fumio Kishida&nbsp;made an offering to a controversial war shrine only weeks after becoming leader of the government. The&nbsp;Yasukuni Shrine honors millions of Japanese war dead, including 14 men convicted as Class A war criminals after World War II, and is generally viewed by Japan’s neighbors as a symbol of the country’s past militarism. Jon Herskovitz reports on "Bloomberg Markets: Asia." (Source: Bloomberg)

  • ‘Tiger King’ personality Erik Cowie died of ‘chronic alcohol use’

    The cause of death for Erik Cowie, Joe Exotic's former zookeeper featured in Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness, is "acute and chronic alcohol use," according to New York City's Office of the Chief Medical Examiner. Cowie, 52, was found unconscious and then pronounced dead at a Brooklyn apartment on Sept. 3.

  • Belgium Is Pushing to Dilute the EU’s Belarus Potash Sanctions

    (Bloomberg) -- Belgium is trying to water down European Union sanctions on Belarus’s potash industry, in a bid to ease difficulties companies within the bloc face in implementing the measures.Most Read from BloombergGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureA $30 Billion Fortune Is Hiding in China’s Silicon ValleyThe Biggest Public Graveyard in the U.S. Is Becoming a ParkGoogle’s CEO: ‘We’re Losing Time’ in the Climate FightHate-Speech Case Forces Japan to Confront Workplac

  • EU lays out options to punish Poland's challenge to bloc law

    "The European Commission is, at the moment, carefully assessing this judgment," the European Union's executive president, Ursula von der Leyen, said on Tuesday. "But I can already tell you: I am deeply concerned," she told the European Parliament in Strasbourg ahead of a speech to the assembly by Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki.

  • U.S. says it made no financing offers to Turkey on F-16 jets

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The United States on Monday did not confirm Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan's comment that Washington had made an offer to Ankara for the sale of F-16 fighter jets but added that it has not made Turkey a financing offer for the warplanes. Erdogan said on Sunday that the United States had proposed the sale of F-16 fighter jets to Turkey in return for its investment in the F-35 program, from which Ankara was removed after buying missile defense systems from Russia.

  • Britain will not 'pitchfork away' China investment: PM

    Britain will not "pitchfork away" Chinese investment, despite strained relations between London and Beijing, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said in an interview published before a global financing conference on Tuesday.

  • The Indian government is testing blockchain technology to streamline its logistics industry

    The Indian government has warmed up to the use of blockchain technology to streamline operations and services. On Oct. 15, the central board of indirect taxes and customs under the country’s finance ministry launched a pilot electronic cargo tracking system (ECTS) project based on blockchain technology. The test run is being carried out at the Inland Container Depot (ICD) of the Tughlakabad Import Commissionerate, which accounts for about 20% of the total tax revenues under Delhi Customs.

  • Chinese users have mixed feelings about LinkedIn departure

    For nearly seven years, LinkedIn has been the only major Western social networking platform still operating in China. Come the end of the year, Liu will no longer have access to the localized version of LinkedIn, after Microsoft, which acquired the platform in 2016, said last week that it would pull out, citing a “significantly more challenging operating environment.” “LinkedIn gave me a platform to post about my results at work, such as my achievements and promotions, which aren’t always appropriate to post on other platforms like WeChat.”

  • Hezbollah's Nasrallah says Beirut violence was a dangerous development

    BEIRUT (Reuters) -The leader of Lebanon's Iran-backed Shi'ite group Hezbollah said on Monday that last week's Beirut violence in which seven Shi'ite Muslims were shot dead was a dangerous development and marked a new phase in the country's internal politics. In his first remarks since the worst street violence in over a decade, Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah lashed out at the Christian Lebanese Forces (LF) party and its head Samir Geagea, repeating accusations that they were responsible for the killings on Thursday. "The real agenda of the Lebanese Forces is civil war," he said in a live televised speech, adding that the army was the guarantee against such a conflict in the country and that his group would not be dragged into one.

  • Here Are the Best Turkeys to Order for Thanksgiving Before They Sell Out

    We’ve rounded up 11 different types of turkey you can get delivered to your doorstep.