Greece woman shot by husband dies from injuries

Victoria E. Freile, Rochester Democrat and Chronicle
·1 min read

A woman who was shot by her husband last year before he fatally shot himself died last week from her injuries, according to Greece police.

Just before 10 p.m. on Nov. 23, officers were called to a home on Mosely Road in Greece and found Muharem Serhatlic, 51, dead inside the house and his wife Raza Kanjic, 46, seriously wounded, police said. Investigators determined that Serhatlic shot his wife before he fatally shot himself.

Kanjic, who was hospitalized at Strong Memorial Hospital since she was shot, died from her injuries on Friday, according to police. While her death was ruled a homicide, police closed the case because Serhatlic died.

This article originally appeared on Rochester Democrat and Chronicle: Raza Kanjic dies after being shot by her husband

