Greece's ambassador to Turkey summoned over PKK concerns

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan arrives for a ceremony in Ankara, Turkey, Wednesday, June 1, 2022.Turkey will no longer hold high-level talks with Greece, Erdogan said Wednesday. Ankara resumed negotiations with Athens last year following a five-year break to address differences over a range of issues such as mineral exploration in the eastern Mediterranean and rival claims in the Aegean Sea. (AP Photo/Burhan Ozbilici) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)
·1 min read

ISTANBUL (AP) — Greece's ambassador to Turkey was summoned to the Foreign Ministry over concerns about the activities of the outlawed Kurdish Workers' Party in his country, according to the state-run Anadolu news agency.

Turkish officials complained to Ambassador Christodoulos Lazaris about the Kurdistan Workers’ Party, or PKK, carrying out propaganda, financing and recruitment in Greece, Anadolu reported late Friday, citing diplomatic sources.

They also raised concerns about a recent demonstration near the Turkish Embassy in Athens by alleged PKK supporters and the safety of Turkish nationals in Greece.

The PKK has waged a 38-year insurgency against Turkey that has left tens of thousands dead. It is designated a terrorist organization by the U.S and the European Union.

The activities of groups in Sweden and Finland that Turkey considers to be terrorists is one of the main objections by Turkey to the Nordic states joining NATO. Ankara’s concerns threaten to hold up their bid to join the alliance following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Turkey and Greece are divided over a number of issues such as maritime borders in the Mediterranean and Aegean Seas.

On Wednesday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Ankara had broken off from high-level talks with Athens. The mechanism for resolving disputes between the traditional rivals was resumed last year after a five-year break.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Former Mexican governor accused of embezzlement extradited from U.S

    A former Mexican governor was extradited on Thursday from the United States, where he had been held for nearly two years on charges of embezzlement and criminal association, Mexican authorities said in a statement. Cesar Duarte, who governed the state of Chihuahua from 2010 to 2016, was arrested in 2020 by U.S. Marshals in Miami, Florida. Duarte is accused of acting in a group to divert more than 96 million pesos, or the then-equivalent of $6.5 million, from the government between 2011 and 2014.

  • Analysts raise Argentina 2022 inflation forecast to 72.6% - central bank

    Analysts consulted by Argentina's central bank raised their inflation estimate for the South American country for 2022 to 72.6%, 7.5 percentage points above the previous month's forecast, according to a monthly survey published Friday. Meanwhile, inflation for the month of May was expected to have been at 5.2%, according to the central bank's monthly Market Expectations Survey (REM). The economists consulted also slightly cut their economic growth projection for Argentina in 2022 to 3.3%, a contraction of 0.2 percentage points.

  • Saudis Nod to US With Oil-Output Hike, But Keep Russia Close

    (Bloomberg) -- OPEC+ agreed to open its oil taps faster in the summer months, a gesture of reconciliation to the US that nevertheless keeps Russia at the heart of the cartel.Most Read from BloombergOne-Third of Americans Making $250,000 Live Paycheck-to-Paycheck, Survey FindsElon Musk’s Ultimatum to Tesla Execs: Return to the Office or Get OutTesla Pauses Hiring, Musk Says Need to Cut Staff by 10%: ReutersApple Plans to Make the iPad More Like a Laptop and Less Like a PhoneStocks Decline as Data

  • Volcanic cones near peak sacred to tribes gain protection

    A years-long effort to protect land around a New Mexico mountain peak held sacred by many Native American tribes got a major boost Thursday with the announcement that dozens of additional square miles will be set aside for wildlife, cultural preservation and recreation. The $34 million effort by the national conservation group Trust for Public Land comes as New Mexico and the federal government look to preserve more natural landscapes as part of a nationwide commitment. The goal is to increase green spaces, improve access to outdoor recreation and reduce the risk of wildfires as the pressures of climate change mount.

  • Majority of Republicans Say Trans People Are Making Kids Trans

    That's one of the shocking-not-shocking findings in a new poll by the Southern Poverty Law Center.

  • Swedish Leader May Be Sunk by Kurd Lawmaker Who Irks Turkey

    (Bloomberg) -- Sweden’s prime minister may next week have to put her fate in the hands of a Kurdish-born lawmaker who has drawn the ire of Turkey, just as the Nordic country is seeking to overcome the veto of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to its bid for membership of the NATO defense bloc.Most Read from BloombergOne-Third of Americans Making $250,000 Live Paycheck-to-Paycheck, Survey Finds‘Most Clever Oligarch’ Severed His $37 Billion Fortune From Russian RootsTesla Pauses Hiring as Mus

  • Angry there’s not more gun control in Florida? Don’t blame just Republicans. Look in the mirror | Opinion

    Here’s a provocative thought: If you really want to prevent elementary-school children, supermarket shoppers and virtually anyone else from dying like they did in recent mass shootings in Uvalde, Texas, Buffalo, New York, and Tulsa, Oklahoma; if you believe government should make it harder for people to obtain weapons that cause large-scale harm, then stop electing the wrong people to represent you.

  • Weekend reads: If you agree that inflation has peaked, buy stocks in this sector

    Also, recommended value stocks, small-cap stocks and coverage of inflation, the Fed and good news for companies that have exited Russia.

  • Robinson Canó cut by Padres, elects free agency

    Robinson Canó's short stint with the San Diego Padres is over. Less than a month after signing him, the Padres parted ways with the veteran slugger, who elected to become a free agent Thursday when he declined an assignment to Triple-A El Paso. San Diego had hoped the 39-year-old Canó would provide some much-needed offense against right-handed pitching but he batted just .091 (3 for 33) without an extra-base hit in 12 games.

  • Global smartphone shipments to contract in 2022 as China's Covid-19 lockdowns disrupt manufacturing, logistics

    Global shipments of smartphones are predicted to shrink by 3 per cent this year amid supply chain disruptions that are partly attributed to China's faltering economy, which has been slowed by Covid-19 lockdowns, and the war in Ukraine. Total smartphone shipments are expected to reach 1.36 billion units this year, down from 1.39 billion in 2021, according to the latest global forecast from Counterpoint Research published on Thursday. In contrast, smartphone shipments last year rose 4 per cent fro

  • Kids spending more time than ever on social media

    A new study found social media use among American children and teens increased by 17% over the last two years. Dr. Warren Ng, president of the American Academy of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry, joins CBS News' Elaine Quijano to discuss how social media affects kids' mental health.

  • BMW changed its emblem on social media to celebrate Pride, but not for its Middle East account

    It's the latest sign of companies struggling to match their support for the LGBT movement with action.

  • Harvey Weinstein’s rape conviction upheld by appeals court

    A New York appeals court on Thursday upheld Harvey Weinstein’s rape conviction and 23-year prison sentence, rejecting the former movie mogul’s claim that the judge at his landmark #MeToo trial unfairly allowed women to testify about allegations that weren’t part of the case. The ruling by a five-judge panel in the state’s intermediate appeals court affirmed one of the highest-profile verdicts to date in America’s reckoning with sexual misconduct by powerful figures — an era that began with a flood of allegations against Weinstein. Weinstein’s publicist, Juda Engelmayer, said he is reviewing his options and will seek to appeal the decision to the state’s highest court, the Court of Appeals.

  • West Virginia shootout kills 1 deputy, leaves another injured

    A shooting in West Virginia Friday night killed one deputy and one suspected gunman, and another deputy who sustained injuries has been taken to a hospital.

  • Denmark recover from Benzema strike to beat France in Nations League

    Substitute Andreas Cornelius scored twice as Denmark recovered from conceding to a brilliant Karim Benzema goal to beat France 2-1 on Friday in the UEFA Nations League at the Stade de France, the first match at the venue since the chaos that marred last weekend's Champions League final.

  • Crisis-hit Sri Lanka hopes for over $1 billion in foreign investment this year

    Sri Lanka is aiming to attract well over $1 billion in foreign direct investment this year, an official said on Friday, as the country wrestles with its worst financial crisis since independence in 1948. These include proposals by Marubeni Corp and India's Adani Group to set up renewable energy plants on the island, Renuka Weerakone, director-general of the Board of Investment (BoI), told Reuters.

  • Inflation Is Erdogan’s Old Nemesis and His Key Rival Standing

    (Bloomberg) -- Tahir Gulcimen says runaway inflation is threatening his livelihood as he struggles to keep his five-month old restaurant open. Most Read from BloombergOne-Third of Americans Making $250,000 Live Paycheck-to-Paycheck, Survey Finds‘Most Clever Oligarch’ Severed His $37 Billion Fortune From Russian RootsTesla Pauses Hiring as Musk Aims for 10% Staff Cut, Reuters SaysStocks Resume Weekly Losses as Jobs Fuel Rate Bets: Markets WrapBlack Swan Investor Is Watching for ‘Greatest Credit B

  • Electric Cars Are Becoming Less Expensive

    Chevrolet, Hyundai, and Nissan have lowered their prices2023 Chevrolet BoltBy Jeff S. BartlettThe cost for joining the electric car revolution is less now than ever before, since Chevrolet, Hyund...

  • Canada says China 'buzzing' military flights in Asia

    Canada called the incidents unprofessional and potentially hazardous to aircrew in the Pacific.

  • Russian troops suffer losses but reinforce and renew assault on Sievierodonetsk Luhansk Military Administration

    IRYNA BALACHUK - SATURDAY, 4 JUNE 2022, 07:59 Russian forces are continuing to storm Sievierodonetsk despite suffering losses. Fighting is continuing on the city's streets. Four people have been killed in the Russian shelling of Hirske hromada [amalgamated territorial community - ed.