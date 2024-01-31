Greed, bigotry aren't tourist attractions. Why jettisoning Ohio income tax a terrible plan

Ohio is not Florida or Nevada

It’s been a “great” week for Ohio’s Gerrymandered Oppressive Party.

Taking away parental and transgender rights and announcing plans to end the state personal income tax and the commercial activity tax, all within days, must have taken huge amounts of concentrated greed and bigotry.

Some states with no state income tax like Florida attract non-residents to spend money, pay state sales taxes and hotel taxes to help fund their schools and Medicaid, should the States fund it at all, because of attractions like Disney and their weather.

An Ohio tourism sign on a building at Fort Street and Second Avenue in downtown Detroit, on Tuesday, May 23, 2023.

Some like Nevada attract non-residents who also contribute revenue from gaming taxes.

What will bring non-residents to Ohio en masse? Our lovely weather?

Who will want to move their business to a state losing population and one soon to lose more for their treatment of women and the LGBTQ community?

Who will pick up the revenue slack? Probably the poor paying an increased sales tax. Still, it was a fine week for Republicans, though an extremely bad one for decency, Medicaid and the poor.

Greg Ward, Dublin

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Hate doesn't draw tourists. Dropping Ohio income tax a terrible idea.