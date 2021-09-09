Mr. Greed & Fear Sees Both Playing Out in Gravity-Defying Rally

(Bloomberg) -- The writer of Jefferies LLC’s weekly “Greed & Fear” newsletter has advice for both the greedy and fearful.

Christopher Wood, global head of equity strategy, says there’s still juice left in a stock rally that’s driven gains of 20% in the S&P 500 this year. He warns the economic recovery could come with sticky inflation, but not so much it will goad the Federal Reserve into higher rates anytime soon.

It’s a scenario that will keep stocks elevated on either side of the spectrum -- those tied to the economic cycle and more defensive large caps.

“I think you should own both kinds of stocks,” Wood said in an interview with Bloomberg TV. He recommends a barbell strategy to play to both.

“My bias is that the inflationary pressure will prove to be more longer-lasting which is why you want to own some cyclical stocks,” Wood said. “But I don’t believe G7 central banks will politically be able to tighten policy in a meaningful manner. That will continue to support growth stocks.”

He’s not alone in staking out the middle ground in a rally that’s powered the S&P 500 well past Wall Street’s year-end forecast. The past week has seen bulls downgrade their forecasts, warning the winning streak may be about to break, and bears issue less-bearish calls.

Read more: BofA’s Subramanian Dumps Dire S&P 500 Call After Big Rally

For now, Wood’s ideal portfolio has no place for the bonds of Group-of-Seven nations. He would change tack should another virus variant emerge beyond the control of vaccines that could send benchmark Treasury yields back to pandemic-era lows of 0.5%, versus around 1.3% currently.

“You should not own any bonds in the G7 world unless you believe there is going to be a Covid strain that is vaccine resistant,” he said.

(Updates with bond yields in penultimate paragraph)

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.