Greek Air Force pilot killed in training flight

A Greek military pilot died in his last fight as a T-2E Buckeye aircraft crashed into the countryside just south of his air base on Friday.

Dec. 27 (UPI) -- A pilot died Wednesday when a military jet crashed in southern Greece, Greek Air Force officials said.

Commander Sotirios Maggotsios said in a statement that a T-2E Buckeye aircraft was performing a training flight when it crashed on its return about a half-nautical mile northwest of Kalamata Airport.

Officials identified the pilot as Major Epaminondas Kosteas, 40.

He was on his last flight and set to retire from active duty from the Greek Air Force.

The plane crashed into the countryside just outside the airbase, as his family were reportedly in the area to witness the flight.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Greece's Defense Minister Nikos Dendias declared three days of mourning in the armed forces through Friday.

The T-2 Buckeye, made in the United States, first flew in the late 1950s and has served as the Greek Air Force's main training plane for years.