Greek club Olympiakos releases James Rodríguez

PIRAEUS, Greece (AP) — Colombian attacking midfielder James Rodríguez was released by Olympiakos on Thursday, a day after the club was knocked out of the Greek Cup.

The 31-year-old former Real Madrid and Bayern Munich player joined the Greek club last September and scored five goals this season.

“Olympiakos FC and James Rodríguez have decided to terminate their cooperation,” the club said in a statement. “James will always be part of our club and a member of the ‘red-and-white’ family. We want to thank him for his service, and we wish him every success in the future.”

Olympiakos is six points behind joint leaders Panathinaikos and AEK Athens in the Greek league and lost to AEK 4-2 on aggregate in the Greek Cup semifinals.

