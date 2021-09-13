Greek experts approve booster COVID-19 shot for those over 60, vulnerable

Mykonos, Greece's famed party island, falls silent under new COVID rules
·1 min read

ATHENS (Reuters) - Greece will make a COVID-19 booster vaccine available to vulnerable groups from Tuesday, Health Ministry experts said, hoping to curb a rise in Delta variant infections.

Authorities would start making booster jab appointments available from Tuesday to persons with compromised immune systems and individuals over the age of 60.

"It can be administered 6-8 months after the second dose," said Maria Theodoridou, chair of the Greek National Vaccination Committee.

"For the immuno-compromised it can be given even 4 weeks after the second dose."

In August, the medical advisers recommended a booster shot with mRNA vaccines for vulnerable groups with underlying conditions.

The country reported 1,608 new COVID-19 infections and 51 related deaths on Monday, bringing the total number of infections since the pandemic began to 616,765 and the death toll to 14,223.

Greece, with a population of 11 million people, has so far administered more than 11.8 million first shots. About 56% of the population is fully vaccinated. It hopes to increase that figure to up to 70 percent in an attempt to build wide immunity against the virus.

(Reporting by Lefteris Papadimas; Editing by Dan Grebler)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • What Happens If You Get Your Flu Shot And COVID Booster At The Same Time?

    Here's what we know about timing coronavirus and influenza vaccines, and what you should do when it's your turn.

  • Ask the Doctor: Did We Misunderstand the Risk of COVID for Kids?

    Not so long ago, it seemed the data on COVID-19 held a degree of comfort when it came to children: not too many of them got infected, fewer still got sick and almost none were hospitalized. As for schools, they were not believed to be super spreaders of the virus, for either adults or students. […]

  • A journey inside the human body as it goes to war with COVID-19

    Sorting out long-haul COVID-19’s symptoms and their impact is key to diagnosis and treatment. And it’s complicated.

  • No need for booster shots, some experts say; Anti-vaccine activist Veronica Wolski dies in Chicago hospital: COVID-19 updates

    COVID-19 vaccine booster shots may be available to vaccinated Americans in a week, but a panel of international scientists says we may not need them.

  • Dengue suspected of killing dozens as Indian state suffers worst outbreak in years

    An outbreak of dengue fever is suspected of killing dozens of people in India's northern state of Uttar Pradesh since the start of September, and authorities have launched a campaign to destroy mosquito breeding grounds. Dinesh Kumar Premi, the chief medical officer in Firozabad, the most affected district in the state, told Reuters that 58 people, many of them children, had died in his district alone, raising fears that Uttar Pradesh is in the midst of its worst dengue outbreak in years. "We are taking preventive measures and 95 health camps across the district have been operating in order to contain the spread of this fever," Premi said.

  • Reducing flu risk key to managing COVID-19 long-term, former FDA commissioner says

    Reducing flu risk key to managing COVID-19 long-term, former FDA commissioner says

  • The Latest: West Virginia hits daily record in new cases

    West Virginia set two daily records in the past week for positive coronavirus cases as the pandemic continues to ravage the state. Thursday’s total of confirmed cases was a record 1,738, only to be broken by Saturday’s total of 1,821, according to state health data. The highest for one week was nearly 8,200 cases in early January, a time when virus vaccines were being offered only for people ages 65 and older.

  • Biden Courts Businesses; Moscow Cases Jump: Virus Update

    (Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden’s Department of Labor officials met with business lobbying groups and leaders on Friday in an effort to gather support for upcoming rules mandating vaccines or tests at places of work.Among the major measures the president announced this week to get more Americans vaccinated, one high-profile move was missing: requiring vaccines or negative tests to get on an airplane. China said it had developed vaccines for the beta and delta variants after two phases of tria

  • COVID-19 Vaccine Boosters Are Not Necessary Yet, Say Top Health Officials

    A group of public health officials say there isn’t strong evidence for booster doses yet

  • Mu Variant Shows That Virus Battle Is Ongoing, WHO Says

    Sep.13 -- World Health Organization Special Envoy for Covid-19 David&nbsp;Nabarro says the mu variant, the main cause of infections in Colombia, shows that the coronavirus pandemic is an "ongoing battle" and that the world must work together to avoid a widening divide between rich and poor. He speaks on "Bloomberg Surveillance Early Edition."

  • The Latest: Italy students return; teachers need green pass

    Some 4 million students in Italy have returned to the classroom after summer break, with the Italian government determined to avoid any replay of remote learning. Italian students in the last 1 1/2 years have seen relatively little in-classroom time.

  • What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

    Certain offline lessons in schools have also been suspended in Putian, and China's national health authority has sent a team of experts to the city, which has a population of 3.2 million. The government of the Australian state of New South Wales said on Monday the pace of COVID-19 vaccinations had slowed as first-dose coverage neared 80% and urged the unvaccinated to get shots soon or risk missing out on freedoms when curbs ease. The rapid pace of new infections and a doubling of seriously ill patients in Singapore have raised unexpected hurdles to reopening plans for the vaccination frontrunner, where 81% of the population is fully vaccinated.

  • COVID-19 infections, hospitalizations slowly decline in U.S.

    The U.S. is experiencing a slight decline in COVID-19 infections and hospitalizations after reporting a large number of deaths on Thursday — the most since February.

  • Australia's NSW says vaccination pace slows

    The government of Australia's New South Wales said on Monday the pace of COVID-19 vaccinations there has slowed.Authorities there are urging people to get their shots or risk missing out on freedoms when curbs ease next month.Premier Gladys Berejiklian has promised to relax some restrictions for state residents once 70% of adults have received two vaccine doses.So far, about 46% of the state's adult population has been fully vaccinated."For those of you who choose not to be vaccinated, that is your choice, but don't expect to do everything that vaccinated people do even when we hit 80 per cent. And I want to make that very clear. Our strong message today from the Public Health team, from myself and the New South Wales government is come forward and get vaccinated because all of us fear what will happen to those around us who aren't vaccinated but also please think about our hospital staff and those that have to take care of people with COVID, we want to protect them as much as we protect each other and our loved ones."Australia's vaccination drive was expanded on Monday to include around one million children aged 12-15.The country is scrambling to control outbreaks of the highly infectious Delta variant that began in Sydney in June.It has since spread to to Melbourne and Canberra, plunging nearly half the population of 25 million into lockdown. A total of 1,257 new cases were registered in New South Wales on Monday, while neighbouring Victoria reported 473 new infections, its biggest one-day rise for 2021.

  • Biden’s Covid-19 Vaccine Mandate Further Stresses Supply of Rapid Tests

    The makers and sellers of Covid-19 tests are bracing for a surge in demand after President Biden ordered most large U.S. companies to mandate vaccination or weekly screenings.

  • Only 256 Covid deaths out of over 50,000 among fully vaccinated people

    New analysis shows far fewer Covid-19 deaths among fully vaccinated people

  • Our Chicago: Boosters, variants and COVID-19 in kids, Pt. 1

    Chicago area doctors give an update on current COVID-19 cases and trends as children return to school.

  • Health expert says "we may be hitting the plateau for the current wave of COVID cases" in WNY

    In a statement, Governor Kathy Hochel said, “we cannot undo the progress we’ve made,” and urges New Yorkers to get vaccinated. On Saturday, more than one-thousand western New Yorkers received their first vaccine dose and over 900 completed their vaccine series.

  • Heavy rain and summer heat cause mosquito surge in U.S.

    Heavy rain and hotter temperatures in many parts of the U.S. this summer have brought out billions of floodwater mosquitoes. Michael Raupp, an entomologist and a professor emeritus from the University of Maryland, joined "CBSN AM" to discuss the best defenses against mosquitoes and the health concerns associated with them.

  • Vaccine push continues in Florida

    Vaccine push continues in Florida