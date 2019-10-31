From Greek-Inspired Jewelry to an Eco-Friendly Daybed, Here Are 5 Things You Need to Know About

Click here to read the full article.

Fall has arrived at last, and we’ve uncovered the newest products and places you need to know to kick-off the colder months. From a collection of Greek-inspired jewelry to a vibrant hotel in Barbados, these are the next big things on our experts’ lists.

Slash Objects Weaves Scraps and Castoffs into Treasures

Arielle Assouline-Lichten doesn’t like to waste—so much so that the alum of Bjarke Ingels Group and Snøhetta founded the design brand Slash Objects based largely on recycled high design. “It started with the impetus to transform materials,” says the designer, who holds a master’s in architecture from Harvard University. While designing a gym for a Manhattan luxury residential building, Assouline-Lichten had bits of brass, marble, steel and rubber on her desk, and putting them together planted the seed. “I’m using design choices to decontextualize and create new life cycles from materials.”

More from Robb Report

The results are both beautiful and sustainable. The Coexist daybed ($19,995)—arguably the firm’s standout piece—utilizes discarded marble. And the recycled component’s harder edge is placed in perfect juxtaposition to the design’s brass, steel and wool elements. “Each material,” Assouline-Lichten says, “uses its properties and strengths to support the other.”

Cobblers Cove Shows Its True Colors

Cobblers Cove is a place of characters. There’s Mr. Barker, the resident fisherman who sails along the Barbadian shores in a green boat that shares his name, and, in the kitchen, Jason Joseph, the Bajan chef who cooks up the daily catch. Sam de Teran runs the hotel—it’s been in her family since 1968—and she’s spent the last five years revamping it for this month’s grand reopening, along with Lulu Lytle, the London-based designer who pops in with a new fabric or table lamp every few days, crafting a funky scene with chaises shaped like seashells, tables skirted with rattan and curtains that dance with images of trilling parrots. Together, this cast has crafted a singular destination, a rare retreat stretched across a quarter mile of beach on the island’s western shore, where color and charm peek from every corner. Striped pink-and-white umbrellas match the entrance’s rosy colonial facade, the garden’s palms and ferns are painted on the restaurant’s fine bone china and, in the 40 suites, woven grass carpets and botanical drawings bring the landscapes into the bedroom. It’s the Caribbean at its finest, in vibrant hyper-color, and just the way brilliant Barbados was meant to be.

Lalounis Gives the Greek Look a Modern Twist

In this “Add to Cart” world, there are still a few brands worthy of a good old- fashioned brick-and-mortar visit. One of them is Lalaounis, the Greek jewelry brand with a store in New York and another in Athens, where it was established in the 1960s. Much like a makeover, a sit-down with Demetra Lalaounis (who runs the family business with her three sisters) could never be replicated with a digital shopping spree. “Give me 10 minutes with a woman and I can dress her in jewelry that enriches her facial structure and coloring,” she says.

It’s that rich, sun-kissed, distinctly Greek look that draws people to Lalaounis, and the brand’s newest collection of everyday layering pieces hits the mark. All convey the Lalaounis spirit through age-old techniques and hand-craftsmanship, as seen in the Hellenistic-inspired handwoven gold necklace ($10,550) and Apollo hand-hammered gold earrings ($25,350), the latter a reissue of a design created for Jackie Onassis to mark the 1969 moon landing.

Lauren Halsey Finds Beauty in South Central LA

The art world has had its eye on Lauren Halsey since she was still in school, and Halsey has made the most of the attention. Just five years after earning her MFA at Yale, the 32-year-old has worked her way through a slew of prestigious residencies, won the $100,000 Mohn Award, and, in a particularly impressive feat, had two solo shows in museums before ever having one in a commercial space.

Come January, Halsey will make that solo gallery debut at David Kordansky Gallery, in her native Los Angeles, with a project inspired by the South Central neighborhood where she grew up, her muse since she was a teen. It promises to be, like her other works, a lyrical, tactile take on African-American culture, expressed in paint, sculpture and found ephemera. “The project is forcing me in a really beautiful way to engage with the city again,” she says.