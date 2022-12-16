Greek jobless rate drops to 11.6% in third quarter

Worker is silhouetted handling a cart inside a warehouse of Vanos marine supply company in Piraeus, near Athens
·1 min read

ATHENS (Reuters) - Greece's jobless rate fell to 11.6% in the third quarter from 12.4% in the second quarter of the year, data from the country's statistics service ELSTAT showed on Friday.

About 63% of Greece's 555,567 jobless are long-term unemployed, meaning they have been out of work for at least 12 months, the figures showed.

Greece's highest unemployment rate was recorded in the first quarter of 2014, when it hit 27.8%.

The latest data showed that women and young people in the 15-19 age group were most affected among the jobless.

The jobless rate for women was 15.4% versus 8.7% for men, while for people aged 15-19 it stood at 40.2%.

Athens has already published monthly unemployment figures through October, which differ from quarterly data because they are based on different samples and are seasonally adjusted.

Quarterly figures are not seasonally adjusted.

(Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

Recommended Stories

  • Exclusive-U.S. to remove some Chinese entities from red flag list soon, U.S. official says

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The Biden administration plans to remove some Chinese entities from a red flag trade list, a U.S. official told Reuters on Wednesday amid closer cooperation with Beijing. The plan to remove them soon from the so-called "unverified" list is thanks to greater willingness from the Chinese government to permit U.S. site visits, the person said. The Commerce Department declined to comment.

  • China issues plan to increase flights, boost air passenger volumes - Caixin

    SHANGHAI (Reuters) -China plans to increase flights with a goal to restore the country's average daily passenger flight volumes to 70% of 2019 levels by Jan. 6, financial news outlet Caixin reported on Friday citing a document from the aviation regulator. The aim is part of a work plan the Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC) issued on Wednesday to encourage the recovery of the country's air transport market, Caixin said. The CAAC did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

  • A tortured and deadly legacy: Kissinger and realpolitik in US foreign policy

    President Richard Nixon, left, speaks with National Security Advisor Henry Kissinger at the White House in September 1972. AP PhotoIn 2023, Henry Kissinger will mark a century since his birth and more than 50 years of influence on American foreign policy. Kissinger’s centennial represents an important opportunity to reflect on not only his influence, but also the effects of the vision of foreign policy he has espoused. I am a scholar of American foreign policy who has written on Kissinger’s serv

  • UniCredit signs asset management accord with Azimut

    UniCredit has struck an accord with asset manager Azimut Holding in a move that will see the Italian bank bring back in-house a fee-yielding business 10 years after parting ways with its Pioneer asset management arm. Under the accord, whose financial terms were not disclosed, Azimut will set up in Ireland an asset manager of which UniCredit can acquire control in five years at the latest. In an effort to rebuild UniCredit's depleted capital reserves, then UniCredit CEO Jean Pierre Mustier in 2017 sold Pioneer to Amundi, signing a partnership that expires in 2027.

  • Ford, China's CATL considering building U.S. battery plant -Bloomberg

    The multibillion-dollar facility will make lithium iron phosphate batteries for Ford's electric models, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter. The companies are contemplating an ownership structure in which Ford would own 100% of the plant, including the infrastructure, while the Chinese battery giant would operate the factory and own the technology to build the cells, the report said. That would let the facility qualify for production tax credits under the U.S. Inflation Reduction Act without needing direct financial investment from CATL, Bloomberg reported.

  • Musk sells more Tesla shares, stoking investors' ire

    STORY: Tesla investors were already growing frustrated with CEO and found Elon Musk, accusing him of turning his attention to the newly-acquired Twitter, when they learned that Musk unloaded some 22 million additional shares of the electric car company this week.The disclosure made Wednesday came the same day Tesla's third-largest individual shareholder, businessman KoGuan Leo, tweeted, "Elon abandoned Tesla and Tesla has no working CEO." Tesla investors have chewed their nails watching shares of the electric carmaker decline from just under $400 at the start of 2022, down to below $160 today.News of Musk's latest sale of $3.6 billion in stock marks THE second large chunk of shares Musk has dumped since his $44 billion purchase of Twitter in October."I think there is a real concern that obviously with so much on his plate, Elon Musk is not giving Tesla the attention it deserves."Susannah Streeter is a senior investment and markets analyst with Hargreaves Lansdown."Well, certainly it's going to disappoint investors because actually back in April, Elon Musk said he was done with selling Tesla shares for now. And of course, this now brings the value of the shares that he's offloaded to around $40 billion this year. And I think this will be another frustrating move, that's how it will be seen by investors, because the company's shares are wallowing at two-year lows."Tesla did not respond to a Reuters request to comment.Musk's stock sales have cut his stake in the world's most valuable car company from 17 percent down to 13.4 percent.Tesla stock has fallen by half this year - underperforming both automakers and the tech-heavy Nasdaq.If Musk's attention has turned to Twitter, a fair amount of attention has turned to Musk, and little of it positive. Earlier this week he sent a tweet mocking trans' individuals use of preferred pronouns while calling for the U.S. government's top infectious diseases expert to be prosecuted.The White House called the tweets "dangerous," and "disgusting."Video earlier this week showed Musk coming up on stage at a comedy show and earning the loud boos of the crowd.The blowback, and the problems at Twitter may have consumed Musk just as Tesla is dealing with serious logistics challenges."And it seems as though Twitter is taking an awful lot of his time. At the same time, we do have the slowdown in China. We have concerns about production because of supply chain issues and production issues, partly due to COVID restrictions, but also real worries about whether Tesla could lose its crown as one of the key EV makers across the world because there are plenty of competitors nipping at its heels and it's been already overtaken in certain markets and geographical regions. So, I think that there will be concern about what lies ahead."In October Tesla said it expected to miss this year's vehicle delivery target.But the firm is still more profitable than rivals, who have struggled to make money from selling electric cars.

  • Russian rouble heads towards five-month low against dollar

    (Reuters) -The Russian rouble hit its weakest level against the U.S. dollar in more than five months on Thursday before paring losses as the West's price cap on Russia's oil exports increased selling pressure. The rouble fell to 64.95 against the U.S. dollar in early trade in Moscow for its lowest reading since July 6. Against the euro, the rouble hit an 11-week low before recovering slightly, down 0.6% at 68.73, while the currency was 0.9% lower against the Chinese yuan at 9.25.

  • U.S. consumer loan delinquencies seen surging to 13-year high in 2023 - study

    U.S. consumers will fall behind on their personal loan and credit card payments next year at the highest rates since 2010, according to forecasts from TransUnion, a major consumer credit rating agency. Surging loan delinquencies will follow a year in which consumers loaded up on credit, TransUnion said in a study Wednesday. Americans took out a record 87.5 million in new credit cards and 22.1 million in personal loans in 2022, the report showed.

  • UK consumer morale sinks close to all-time low

    Morale remains close to all-time low levels, according to the latest GFK consumer confidence survey.

  • Most Banks See More ECB Rate Hikes With Potentially Higher Peak

    (Bloomberg) -- Most economists predict the European Central Bank will act more aggressively to tackle inflation that remains five times its target, with the peak for interest rates now likely to be higher.Most Read from BloombergTrump Hawks Superhero NFT Trading Cards as Crypto Universe ImplodesIs Putin Finally Getting Smart About His Ukraine Disaster?Elon Musk’s Tesla Share Sales Approach the $40 Billion MarkUS Stocks Drop for a Second Day; Oil Snaps Rally: Markets WrapBanks including Goldman S

  • IPO activity falls 45% in 2022 as higher rates crunch financial markets

    It’s been a no good, very bad year for private companies eager to make their debuts on U.S. and global exchanges.

  • Spain passes pioneering sexual, reproductive health law

    Spain's parliament on Thursday passed a sexual and reproductive health law that allows girls aged 16 and 17 to undergo abortions without parental consent and, in a first for a European country, offers state-funded paid leave for women who suffer from painful periods. "These advancements allow us to exercise freedom over our bodies, with the state recognising the full citizenship of more than half the population," Equality Minister Irene Montero told lawmakers before the vote, which was adopted with a 190-154 majority and five abstentions. The country's leftist coalition government had introduced the bill - opposed by anti-abortion activists and the Catholic Church - in May with the aim of guaranteeing abortion access and destigmatising menstrual health.

  • FTSE 100 muted as markets downbeat after interest rate hikes

    FTSE muted as traders digest weak retail sales figures and take stock after the Bank of England raised interest rates.

  • Wharton professor Jeremy Siegel says he's disappointed in the Fed's hypocrisy on inflation, and that Jerome Powell will be cutting interest rates next year

    "You can be sure that next year they're going to be talking about lowering rates" in 2023, Jeremy Siegel said.

  • These 10 jobs are paying more money than ever, despite a looming recession

    With a recession looming, many workers are looking for their next job to be recession-proof. But the top jobs on the list may surprise you.

  • U.S. retail sales post biggest drop in 11 months; labor market tight

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. retail sales fell more than expected in November, but consumer spending remains supported by a tight labor market, with the number of Americans filing for unemployment benefits decreasing by the most in five months last week. The biggest decrease in retail sales in 11 months reported by the Commerce Department on Thursday was likely payback after sales surged in October as Americans started their holiday shopping early to take advantage of discounts by businesses desperate to clear excess inventory. Retail sales dropped 0.6% last month, the biggest drop since December 2021, after an unrevised 1.3% jump in October.

  • The Chinese Consumer Isn’t the Same. What That Means for Recovery.

    Chinese consumers, particularly younger ones, have been scarred by the pandemic and the harsh tactics used to combat it.

  • So long, California: Major county votes to study secession

    The November elections saw Californians continue to embrace progressive leadership, but voters in one of the state’s most populous counties are so frustrated with this political direction that they voted to consider seceding and forming their own state. An advisory ballot proposal approved in San Bernardino County — home to 2.2 million people — directs local officials to study the possibility of secession. The razor-thin margin of victory is the latest sign of political unrest and economic distress in California.

  • Germany's half-a-trillion dollar energy bazooka may not be enough

    Germany is bleeding cash to keep the lights on. Almost half a trillion dollars, and counting, since the Ukraine war jolted it into an energy crisis nine months ago. "How severe this crisis will be and how long it will last greatly depends on how the energy crisis will develop," said Michael Groemling at the German Economic Institute (IW).

  • The Fed doesn't think its recession forecast is forecasting recession: Morning Brief

    What to watch in markets on Thursday, December 15, 2022.