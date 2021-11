After a decade-long crisis, unemployment in Greece is still at 13%, complicating finding a job for the more than 6,000 refugees who live here. Non-profit group Odyssea takes the challenge head-on, helping thousands with skills training in the past five years. Through courses or follow-up support it helps Syrians, Afghans, Iraqis and others fleeing conflict prepare for the arduous task of finding employment in post-crisis Greece.