Greek PM on big lead in national election
The conservative party of Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis has won a landslide election victory but without enough parliamentary seats on Sunday to form a government outright. (May 22)
A new quantum compass that could replace GPS on ships has been tested on water for the first time, The Telegraph can reveal.
Andrew Chesney writes: If we are to have any hope of getting a handle on the dumpster fire we know as Chicago, crime must be addressed.
I dined by myself at Takumi-Tei, a Japanese-inspired signature sushi restaurant in the Japan Pavilion at Epcot. The food was good but too expensive.
Let him know who is OL U Irish fans
The actor shared he would’ve put an end to the character “after probably three episodes.”
It was nearly a year since their children had survived the Robb Elementary massacre. Parents wanted to watch the horrific footage of their children escaping. Watch “The Whole Story with Anderson Cooper” Sundays at 8 p.m. ET.
Patrick Bailey unloaded on a 98-MPH fastball for his first MLB home run.
Ukraine maintains that it still has control over parts of the besieged city of Bakhmut, despite Russia's claims of victory.
Robert De Niro has branded Donald Trump stupid and compared the former president to his latest “evil” on-screen character.
Grant Cardone knows all about being rich -- and poor. The sales trainer, speaker and entrepreneur is worth an estimated $600 million, but part of his childhood was spent in poverty. When Cardone...
Ordinals hype has spread from Bitcoin to both Dogecoin and Litecoin, driving network activity on all three chains to recent all-time peaks.
Sunday's Greek parliamentary election looks likely to be a dress rehearsal for a new round of voting in the busy summer tourist season — barring a surprise coalition deal by dissonant opposition parties. Opinion polls indicate that Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis' center-right New Democracy could rake in about 35%, some 6 percentage points ahead of leftwing former prime minister Alexis Tsipras' Syriza party.
The commanders of the Mariupol-based Azov National Guard detachment are being held in a closed security facility in Turkey, Kateryna Prokopenko, the wife of the brigade's head, Denys aka Redis Prokopenko, said in an interview with Ukrinform on May 20.
Russian President Vladimir Putin on Sunday congratulated the Wagner mercenary force and the Russian army for what he called the "liberation" of the eastern Ukrainian city of Bakhmut, which Russia calls by its Soviet-era name of Artyomovsk. In a statement published on the Kremlin website, Putin said that the battle - the longest and bloodiest of the 15-month war - had ended in a Russian victory, and that all those who had excelled in it on Moscow's side would be given state awards. "The Head of State congratulated Wagner's assault groups, as well as all members of the units of the Russian Armed Forces who provided them with the necessary support and cover on their flanks, on the completion of the operation to liberate Artyomovsk (Bakhmut)," the statement said.
Missives from the local public.
Bryan Kohberger, the man accused of killing four University of Idaho students in 2022, is set to appear in court for an arraignment Monday. A grand jury last week indicted Kohberger on four counts of murder and one count of felony burglary. Danya Bacchus has the details.
Republican worries are growing that Colorado is slipping further into the hands of Democrats after recent defeats and close calls in the most conservative parts of the state. The latest blow to the GOP in the Centennial State came this week when Republicans lost the mayoral race in Colorado Springs, marking the first time in…
The Duke alum thrives in the brightest of lights.
The following contains major spoilers from the closing scene of the NCIS: Los Angeles series finale, which aired May 21, 2023, on CBS. When all was said and done, NCIS: Los Angeles was very much a family affair for series co-lead Chris O’Donnell. As the high-octane CBS procedural’s 14th and final season drew to a […]
Real life > fiction, TBH.