ATHENS (Reuters) - Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras appointed George Katrougalos as foreign minister, relinquishing a post he temporarily filled after the departure of former foreign minister Nikos Kotzias in October 2018, the government's spokesman said on Friday.

Katrougalos had served as alternate foreign minister, handling European affairs.

(Reporting by George Georgiopoulos and Angeliki Koutantou)