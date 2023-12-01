Greek PM Says 'It Takes Two To Tango' After UK Elgin Marbles Dispute
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
(Bloomberg) -- Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said he wants to preserve good relations with London, following a cancellation of his meeting with his British counterpart Rishi Sunak amid a dispute over the so-called Parthenon Sculptures.
Most Read from Bloomberg
Exxon Among 50 Oil Producers in Controversial Climate Pact at COP28
Putin Seizes Rights to St. Petersburg Airport From Foreign Investors
Woman Discovers Over $86 Million Mistakenly Deposited in Her Bank Account
Israel Says Hamas Violated Terms of Cease-Fire as Truce Lapses
“I certainly want to leave this unfortunate incident behind me, but it always takes two to tango,” Mitsotakis said in an interview with Bloomberg Television’s Francine Lacqua on Friday. “In the spirit of longstanding good relations our two countries have, which I surely intend to preserve, I don’t have much to add,” he said.
Earlier this week, Sunak canceled — at the last minute — a one-on-one meeting with Mitsotakis that was scheduled for Tuesday. Sunak accused Mitsotakis of failing to comply with an agreement not to comment on the historical artifacts, sometimes referred to as the Elgin Marbles, with Greek officials saying there was no such deal.
https://t.co/Xk9eIb9LBC pic.twitter.com/65NYK686Ii
— Bloomberg UK (@BloombergUK) December 1, 2023
https://t.co/Xk9eIb9LBC pic.twitter.com/65NYK686Ii
— Bloomberg UK (@BloombergUK) December 1, 2023
Mitsotakis expressed his annoyance immediately after he was informed of the cancellation. When he went back to Greece, he played down the issue saying that relations between the two countries wouldn’t be affected.
The sculptures are housed in London’s British Museum and both countries claim them as their own. In recent years, the sides had been close to resolving the dispute by brokering an arrangement whereby they could be seen in Athens, from where they were taken by British diplomat Lord Elgin in the early 19th century.
Read More: Why Parthenon Marbles Fuel a 200-Year Dispute Between UK, Greece
--With assistance from Sotiris Nikas.
Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek
Anduril Builds a Tiny, Reusable Fighter Jet That Blows Up Drones
B-School Admissions Deans Are Feeling The Pressure From Falling Applications
No Laws Protect People From Deepfake Porn. These Victims Fought Back
Soaring Canadian Housing Costs Power a Population Boom in Alberta
Microsoft Is Happy Being the Co-Pilot on the OpenAI Rocket Ship
©2023 Bloomberg L.P.