Greek and Qatari planes supply aid for Beirut

Offers of international support have poured in over the last day.

Qatar state news agency QNA said the country had dispatched a first military plane carrying medical aid on Wednesday (August 5).

Three more planes were to follow later in the day containing two field hospitals of 500 beds each, equipped, with respirators and other necessary medical supplies.

According to the Greek officials, a C-130 cargo plane filled with 12 rescue personnel, two vehicles and medical supplies was sent to Beirut on Tuesday (August 4).

The United States, Britain, France, and other Western nations, which have been demanding political and economic change in Lebanon, also offered help.

Germany, the Netherlands, and Cyprus offered specialized search and rescue teams.

