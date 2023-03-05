Greek station master detained pending trial over train crash -lawyer

ATHENS (Reuters) - The station master at Greece's Larissa railway station was detained pending trial on Sunday, his lawyer said, on charges related to the country's deadliest train crash on record.

The man was arrested on March 1, hours after a passenger train with more than 350 people on board collided head-on with a freight train near the city of Larissa, in central Greece, killing at least 57 people injuring scores more.

Felony charges were brought on Thursday against the 59-year-old, who cannot be named under Greek law, for disrupting transport and putting lives at risk. He appeared before a magistrate on Sunday to respond to the charges.

"It was expected due to the significance of the case, the burden, the responsibility," his lawyer Stefanos Pantzartzidis told reporters, adding that his client was "devastated" and had told the magistrate "the truth without fear".

On Thursday, he said that his client had assumed responsibility "proportionate to him", but other factors were also at play, without elaborating.

Greek railway unions have long complained of slipping safety standards, which place both passengers and workers at risk.

(Reporting by Renee Maltezou and Michele Kambas; Editing by Alexander Smith)

  • Greeks protest over deadly train crash, station master jailed pending trial

    ATHENS (Reuters) -A Greek railway employee was jailed on Sunday pending trial over a deadly train crash that killed at least 57 people, as Greeks seethed with anger over the worst rail disaster in living memory. Protests continued to reverberate days after a head-on collision of a passenger train and a freight carrier on the Athens-Thessaloniki route late in the evening of Feb. 28. Clashes erupted between police and demonstrators in Athens on Sunday, after thousands rallied to protest over the crash.

  • Greece to wrap up search at train crash site as anger simmers

    ATHENS (Reuters) -Rescuers continued digging through debris on Saturday at the site of Greece's worst train crash but were expected to wrap up their search operation later in the day. At least 57 people were killed and dozens were injured on Tuesday when a passenger train with more than 350 people on board collided with a freight train on the same track in central Greece. The disaster has triggered an outpouring of anger and protests across the country, as well as a sharp focus on safety standards across the railway system.

  • Petrol bombs and tear gas at Greece train crash rally

    STORY: A small group of protesters hurled petrol bombs at police, who responded with tear gas and stun grenades. The protesters then dispersed to nearby streets.At least 57 people were killed and dozens were injured on Tuesday (February 28) when a passenger train with more than 350 people on board collided with a freight train on the same track in central Greece.After protests over the past three days across the country, some 10,000 students, railway workers and groups affiliated with leftist parties gathered in an Athens square on Sunday to express sympathy for the lives lost and to demand better safety standards on the rail network.

