Greektown Pizza serves over 100 needy families with food drive that stuffed a garage

On a rainy and windy Tuesday afternoon, members of the Popejoy and Kline families were loading up cars from the Popejoy's Birch road garage with totes full of donated food.

Catherine Kline said this food drive used to be held at her Greektown Pizza Restaurant until donations and packaging over took the shop. This is the second year organizers had to move to a garage to hold all the donations.

"From 3 to 7, (volunteers) will come in multiple vehicles and have a list of how many they will pick up," she said. "Then they go out and distribute them."

This is the fourth year that members of the Greektown Pizza Restaurant held a food drive to help feed local families. A simple drive that fed only 20 families when organizers started now has turned into a small operation feeding more than 100 families in Lebanon and the surrounding communities.

"We want to give back to the community," Hannah Popejoy said. "At Greektown, we see a lot of the fortunate people coming in and getting to eat with us. But we want to give back to during the holidays, and so we rally with our community to give back to those who need it most."

Volunteers from Greektown Pizza received enough donations from the Lebanon community during the fourth annual food drive to feed 100 families in need. "We all came together, and this is what a community can do." Greektown co-owner Thomas Kline said.

Packages donated from the drive include everything most families would need for a Thanksgiving meal, including turkey. Organizers also provide enough items for extra meals, breakfast items, snack stuffs and personal care items.

Organizers said they donate hundred and hundreds of items with the help of community members and organizations, which they estimated to be at least $5,000.

"We try to feed a family of four to six," Greektown co-owner Thomas Kline said about the items donated. "Breakfast, lunch, dinner, deodorants, laundry detergent, dish soap, toothpaste and toothbrush."

When Greektown volunteers started their food drive, they partnered with Calvary Chapel Lebanon to find needy families. Recently, organizers also partnered with the One Luv Outreach in Reading to serve 80 families.

Greektown organizers have partnered with various organizations and families to get donations, including Southwest Elementary, Pin Up Hair Salon and Harding Elementary. Besides food donations, organizers also took cash donations that they used for various items.

"We utilized Greektown's Facebook, my customer base and I just hound, and hound and hound," Catherine Kline said. "Four years in a row the community has done all this."

Organizers would then bring donations to the Popejoys' garage, where it would be sorted and organized for families. On Nov. 20 and Nov. 21. the food was picked up to be distributed to the families.

Gavin Popejoy helps carry out food donations to volunteer drivers on Tuesday, Nov. 21. Over 100 families will be receiving food and other items because of the Greektown Pizza donation drive.

According to the Pennsylvania Department of Human Services, 1.7 million residents in the state say food insecurity is a daily part of life. People facing hunger in Pennsylvania are estimated to need more than $785 million per year to meet their food needs, according to Feeding America.

Across Lebanon County, 27% of households have at least one person employed, yet struggle to afford basic necessities, including housing, utilities, food, child care and health care, according to the Asset Limited Income Constrained, Employed, or ALICE, report. ALICE records household incomes that exceed the federal poverty level but are not high enough to pay for basic needs.

Catherine Kline said it's amazing what residents are willing to do during their food drive to help give a little back this holiday season.

"We would post 'OK guys, we need 15 more bags of cereal' and then someone would show up 'I got your 15 bags of cereal,'" she said. "So that was amazing this year, to see people just whacking stuff off the list left and right to get that item completed for all the boxes."

The outpouring of support in the community to help feed more than 100 families is a positive blessing, according to Thomas Kline. Greektown organizers would continuously receive items like turkeys and cereal from residents willing to put whatever pennies they had to helping a family who can't afford it another meal.

"There's a lot of people that really stepped up to make sure that Lebanon is not known for the 5% of bad stuff," he said. "We all came together, and this is what a community can do."

Those looking to see the Popejoy and Kline families' efforts in this year's food drive, or looking for information to donate to next year's drive, can visit the Greektown Pizza Restaurant Facebook page at facebook.com/GreektownPizza.

Matthew Toth is a reporter for the Lebanon Daily News. Reach him at mtoth@ldnews.com or on Twitter at @DAMattToth.

This article originally appeared on Lebanon Daily News: Greektown Pizza volunteers donate food to feed 100 needy families