The Greeley Company Announces Line-Up of Professional Education In-Person Seminars for Physician and Hospital Leadership

The Greeley Company (Greeley), a leader in healthcare education, is pleased to announce that its acclaimed in-person educational seminars for physicians and hospital leaders are slated for the rest of 2022 and into 2023. Participants can register now for all seminars by visiting Physician & Hospital Leadership Seminar | Greeley.

The one- to three-day physician-led learning opportunities provide new and emerging leaders with essential training needed to address complex challenges and are all Continuing Medical Education accredited.

In addition to core offerings that every individual or team can benefit from including Medical Executive Committee Institute, Peer Review Boot Camp, and The Credentialing Solution, innovative sessions covering today’s top-of-mind issues have been added.

One new session debuting in October: Reliability, Resilience, & Risk: Why High Reliability is Critical to Quality and Safety Improvement, addresses the ongoing challenge of delivering on the essential promise of healthcare–helping people at their most vulnerable. “Achieving high reliability will result in clinical outcomes that are safer, more effective, and more equitable, while also improving employee engagement at a critical time for the healthcare workforce,” said Andrew Resnick, Chief Medical and Quality Officer of The Chartis Group. “Our transformational approach will help embed high reliability into your organization, and we look forward to helping you succeed.”

Here is the calendar of in-person events:

September 23, 2022 in Philadelphia, PA

October 27-29, 2022 in Scottsdale, AZ

November 4-5, 2022 in Dallas, TX

December 8-10, 2022 in Carlsbad, CA

January 19-21, 2023 in Orlando, FL

To ensure the wellbeing of all attendees, safety protocols will be developed and followed at the events. More information on the programs, including registration and pricing, is available on Greeley's website.

About The Greeley Company

The Greeley Company (Greeley), a division of The Chartis Group®, is a leader in healthcare consulting, education and interim staffing solutions, with unmatched experience in regulatory compliance, accreditation, bylaws and peer review, as well as credentialing and privileging. Greeley has utilized its proven methodology to help organizations improve efficiency, comply with regulations and standards, achieve practitioner engagement and alignment, and excel in delivering high-quality, cost-effective patient care for more than 30 years. For more information, visit greeley.com.

About The Chartis Group®

The Chartis Group (Chartis) provides comprehensive advisory services and analytics to the healthcare industry. With an unparalleled depth of expertise in strategic planning, performance excellence, informatics and technology, digital and emerging technologies, and health analytics, Chartis helps leading academic medical centers, integrated delivery networks, children's hospitals and healthcare service organizations achieve transformative results. Chartis has offices in Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, New York, Minneapolis and San Francisco. For more information, visit chartis.com.

