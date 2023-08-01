Greeley man found guilty of attempting to sexually assault Boulder County woman

Jul. 31—A Greeley man was found guilty Thursday of attempted sexual assault after he subjected a woman to unwanted sexual advances and forcible contact in 2021.

Bryon McDonald, 28, was convicted of felony attempted sexual assault and a misdemeanor charge of unlawful sexual contact, according to a release.

McDonald faces one to three years in prison for the felony charge and up to a year in jail for the misdemeanor. He is also required to register as a sex offender.

McDonald is set for sentencing at 9 a.m. on Oct. 6.

"This outcome is truly a testament to the strength and resilience of the victim/survivor," Deputy District Attorney Nick Trevino said in a statement. "Her actions that night and her resolve to see the

case through took a great deal of courage and we are thankful to her. We want to acknowledge

the incredible investigative work of the Boulder County Sheriff's Office and thank the jury for

their time and service over the course of the trial."

According to the press release, on Oct. 16, 2021, McDonald met up with a woman at a bar in Greeley. Due to how intoxicated he was, the woman allowed McDonald to stay at her residence in Boulder County rather than drive home under the influence.

The woman told McDonald she did not want to engage with him sexually, but McDonald pulled her into a bed where the woman told police he attempted to digitally penetrate her despite her saying no several times. The woman also said McDonald continually made sexual advances towards her, even after she told him to stop.

The woman then texted 911 for help while McDonald remained at her home. The Boulder County Sheriff's Office responded to the home, took McDonald into custody and investigated the incident before filing charges.

"The sheriff's office moved quickly to help this victim, and their investigation led to these guilty verdicts," Boulder County District Attorney Michael Dougherty said in the release. "Our dedicated Sex Crimes Unit fought for the just outcome. We appreciate the service of the jurors. Most of all, this defendant will now be held accountable because of the victim's courage that night and all throughout this process."