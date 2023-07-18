Green 1970 Pontiac GTO Stolen: Heartbroken Family Seeks Assistance

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

A family from North Norwich, NY, is devastated after their prized possession, a mint condition 1970 Pontiac GTO, was stolen while they were attending a car show in Indianapolis. The Bennett family had traveled to Indiana for the event, only to find their beloved classic car missing when they returned to their hotel. State Police have released photos of the possible suspects and the getaway car, hoping to assist the family in recovering their cherished Pontiac.

According to a report by WRTV in Indianapolis, the Bennett family had been staying at the La Quinta Inn near the airport on June 26th when the theft occurred. The car, which had been a part of the family for 27 years, held immense sentimental value. Jill Campbell-Bennett expressed her deep emotional attachment to the vehicle, stating, "It's just part of the family. We feel like we've lost a child."

The 1970 Pontiac GTO had played significant roles in the Bennett family's life. Both of their children were driven home from the hospital in the car, and it had also been present at Jill and her husband's wedding. While the car holds an estimated value of $35,000, its worth to the family is immeasurable.

The theft occurred from an unmarked trailer where the Pontiac GTO was stored. The morning after their stay at the La Quinta Inn, the family noticed that the vehicle had vanished. "They undid the straps. They cut the door, and it was empty," explained Bennett.

In their efforts to recover the stolen vehicle, State Police have shared photos of the alleged suspects and their vehicles. They are urging anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477 (TIPS). The Bennett family is hopeful that the release of these images will lead to the safe return of their beloved Pontiac.

The theft of their cherished classic car has left the Bennett family heartbroken. They are appealing to the public for assistance and are hopeful that someone will come forward with information that can help recover their stolen 1970 Pontiac GTO.

Credit: WRTV

