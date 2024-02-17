Green Bay Area Public School District Superintendent resigns amid controversial statements

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – On Saturday the Green Bay Area Public School District (GBAPS) Board of Education and former Superintendent Claude Tiller, Jr. announced his formal resignation.

Over 40 people showed up to the Saturday afternoon meeting at the district office building to support Tiller Jr.

The Board of Education went into closed session about two minutes after starting the meeting. Boards routinely do this to discuss personnel matters or issues related to pending litigation.

Several attendees attempted to ask board members questions prior to the start of the meeting. Board members told them that they can’t comment at this point in time.

Pictures show telehandler dangling over edge of multi-story Wisconsin parking garage

Shortly after, GBAPS released the following statement:

The Green Bay Area Public Schools’ Board of Education has accepted Superintendent Dr. Claude Tiller, Jr.’s resignation. The Board and Dr. Tiller, Jr. have mutually agreed to the terms of Dr. Tiller, Jr.’s resignation from the District. Both Dr. Tiller, Jr. and the District have agreed that this is the best course of action for both parties. The Board and District wish to express their gratitude to Dr. Tiller for his many contributions to the Green Bay Area Public School District and wish him well in his future endeavors. The Board and Dr. Tiller, Jr. appreciate the interest and the patience of District staff and the public over the past days and look forward to focusing back on the work of educating children. Green Bay Area Public School District

Tiller Jr. was on paid administrative leave as the district looked into comments he allegedly made on an Atlanta-based radio talk show. According to a former school board member who claims he saw the recording, Tiller Jr. made disparaging comments towards coworkers, teachers in the district, and the Green Bay community as a whole.

Local 5 News hasn’t seen the video recording at this time and therefore will not go into further detail about what the former board member claims Tiller Jr. allegedly said.

Some ‘Precious Moments’ figurines could be worth thousands: What to look for

District officials said they do have a copy of the video recording and will release it on Wednesday.

Multiple attempts to reach out to Tiller Jr. for comment have been unsuccessful.

This is the second special meeting the Board of Education has called this week to discuss this situation. For full coverage of the first meeting, please click here.

Tiller Jr. has been the superintendent of the district for less than a year. His supporters say they’re already seeing real change under his leadership and that he’s done a much better job at listening to their concerns than the Board of Education and previous administrations.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFRV Local 5 - Green Bay, Appleton.