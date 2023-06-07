Green Bay brothers sentenced to 12 and 15 years in federal prison for trafficking fentanyl

GREEN BAY – Two Green Bay brothers were sentenced to federal prison last week for selling fentanyl disguised as Percocet pills, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of Wisconsin.

Don A.K. James, Jr., 24, and Frederick L. Brewer, 34, were both convicted of conspiracy to distribute fentanyl, possessing fentanyl with intent to distribute, and distributing fentanyl after a jury found them guilty at a joint trial in February.

Brewer was sentenced May 24 to 12 years in prison, while James was sentenced June 1 to 15 years in prison.

In January and February 2022, Brewer sold fentanyl pills to an informant with the Brown County Drug Task Force. The pills were manufactured to look like blue "M30" Percocet pills.

After investigators arrested Brewer, they learned his brother, James, had purchased thousands of counterfeit Percocet pills that contained fentanyl from a source in Arizona, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

James flew to Arizona in early January to buy at least 15,000 pills, and sent a video to "a large-scale buyer in the Green Bay area" showing at least 19,000 pills, the U.S. Attorney's Office said. After flying back to Wisconsin, he told the buyer he now had 30,000 fentanyl pills.

When police arrested James, he tried to swallow a bag of 58 fentanyl pills. Brown County Drug Task Force investigators engaged in a "several-minute struggle" with James, during which they caused him to spit out the bag and administered Narcan, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

James posted bail and was released, but was rearrested in June 2022 when police found he was in possession of over 750 fentanyl pills.

Following their time in prison, Senior U.S. District Judge William C. Griesbach sentenced both men to 10 years of supervised release.

At the two men's sentencings, Griesbach cited 2022 data from the Drug Enforcement Administration that 6 out of 10 counterfeit pills tested at DEA crime labs have a potentially lethal amount of fentanyl, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

According to the DEA, just 2 milligrams of fentanyl can be deadly. The synthetic opioid is 100 times more potent than morphine and 50 times more potent than heroin, according to the CDC.

The case was investigated by the Brown County Drug Task Force and the DEA.

Fentanyl-laced "M30" Percocet pills have been a problem in the Green Bay area for years. In January, Lt. Matthew Ronk of the Brown County Drug Task Force wrote in a criminal complaint for a case involving a fentanyl overdose death that the Brown County Drug Task Force has been buying the blue "M30" pills "a minimum of weekly for at least the past two years in the Brown County area." Ronk said in every instance, the pills tested positive for fentanyl.

