Green Bay child homicide: Police recover car associated with 'person of interest'

GREEN BAY - City police said Wednesday afternoon they have possession of the sedan they believe might have been driven by a "person of interest" in Monday's shooting death of a 5-year-old girl.

The Mercury Milan sedan will be processed as evidence in the department's investigation into the shooting death of Skyé Bleu Evans-Cowley, who was fatally shot as she played near her apartment in the 1600 block of Amy Street on the city's east side shortly before 5 p.m. Monday.

Green Bay police have said a person known to drive that car is "a person of interest" who is "possibly connected to a residential shooting" involving the death of the girl. Detectives have identified that person as a 35-year-old man; he is believed to have left the residence shortly after the shooting.

Police ask that anyone with information about the shooting immediately call (920) 448-3200 and reference case #22-257268. Those wishing to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at (920) 432-7867, submit a tip online at www.432stop.com or use the "P3 Tips" app for crime tips.

Chief Christopher Davis is scheduled to meet with reporters at 9:30 a.m. Thursday to discuss more about the investigation.

This article originally appeared on Green Bay Press-Gazette: Green Bay police recover car associated with Monday's child killing