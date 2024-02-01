Green Bay City Council District 6 primary election candidates Steven Campbell, Paul Boucher, Joey Prestley on ballot

GREEN BAY - The Green Bay District 6 primary election will eliminate one of the three candidates vying for a two-year term on the Green Bay City Council.

City Council member Steven Campbell is seeking a second term representing Green Bay's northeast side and will face challengers Paul Boucher and Joey Prestley in the Feb. 20 primary. The top two vote-getters will move on to the April 2 general election.

Green Bay District 6 spans the city's northeast side, roughly bounded by the bay of Green Bay to the north, North Quincy Street to the west, University Avenue to the south and the edge of the UW-Green Bay campus to the east. UW-Green Bay is not included in District 6.

For information about registering to vote and polling locations, visit the MyVote Wisconsin website at myvote.wi.gov/en-us.

Ahead of the primary, the Press-Gazette requested each candidate provide basic biographical information and answer three questions. Candidates were asked to limit each response to 100 words. The candidates, and their responses, have been listed in the order they will appear on the ballot.

Paul Boucher

Address: 1120 Elizabeth St.

Age: 57

Occupation: Independent researcher

Highest education level attained: Bachelor of science degree from the University of Wisconsin-Madison in sociology

Relevant experience: I was president of my floor in college and I have always been politically involved with ensuring that people are being represented.

Editor's note: Boucher was convicted of lewd and lascivious behavior after he was accused of exposing his genitals to a female social worker in 2010. He was been banned from UW-Green Bay campus in 2013 amid complaints of harassing female athletes.

Joey Prestley

Address: 837 Liebman Court

Age: 27

Occupation: Communications specialist, UW-Green Bay

Highest education level attained: Master of arts degree in journalism from UW-Madison

Relevant experience: Board of directors, Green Bay Fringe Inc. – 2023-Present, and substitute teacher, Pulaski School District – 2021-2022

Steven Campbell

Address: 1207 N. Danz Ave.

Age: 63

Occupation: Business owner

Highest education level attained: Machinist degree from Northeast Wisconsin Technical College

Relevant experience: Brown County foster care provider emergency placement home (1994-1997), 28 years as a successful business owner, Archery Trade Association member, National Federation of Independent Businesses member, professional archery instructor in schools, involved in hunter education, Green Bay city deer hunt proficiency administrator, current City Council member serving on Parks and Improvement and Services committees.

What motivated you to run for City Council in 2024?

Boucher: I see the possibilities of what government can do to help build the community. I am motivated to ensure that the best opportunities are not being squandered; that are found, nurtured and developed.

Prestley: I decided to run because I think the people of my district deserve a choice. District 6 is a vibrant, diverse, largely working-class community. The incumbent candidate holds some extremist views—notably on climate change and immigration—that I believe to be at odds with the best interests of this community. I think this district is looking for a younger, more progressive, and more compassionate representative. I stepped up to serve my community, work for the people, and fight for the Green Bay we deserve.

Campbell: I am confidently running for reelection because of my passion and dedication for helping people, along with the compassion I have for my community. With my 28-year business experience, skills, and resources along with community recognition and common sense family values, undoubtedly qualifies me to be the voice of District 6. I am confident that in my first term that I have held true to my commitment and kept my pledge to my constituents that I made in my first term. Along with my other colleagues on the City Council who were elected, I think we brought great balance and worked well with each other to keep our city moving forward.

What three issues do you want to prioritize if elected to the City Council?

Boucher: A Mason Street tunnel (under the Fox River) will open up the downtown grid pattern; that so many have been requesting and relieve traffic issues that we all have had to suffer with. Modernizing the downtown area with an international university in the current Tank Park area, indoor temperate parking facilities for EVs, indoor parks - athletic facilities to create a new attitude. Explore ways to relieve the high recurring flood expenses and issues.

Prestley: If elected, I would prioritize housing, the environment, and public parks. As someone living paycheck-to-paycheck, I know that housing costs threaten the bottom line for the renters in my district. I also know the city must act now to become more sustainable and resilient to threats like flooding and water contaminants. And I think underfunding our public green spaces, like the Bay Beach Wildlife Sanctuary, risks blighting some of the beautiful outdoor recreation that our city has to offer. I hope to address these issues by listening to Green Bay residents and investing in tested, data-driven solutions.

Campbell:

What I would like to prioritize is to restore public confidence in our city government to keep this city moving in the right direction that is acceptable to every tax paying citizen.

As an I&S committee member, we need continue to work on better ways to increase and improve the infrastructure the maintenance of our streets by means of creative funding, more efficient processes, along with employee retention with competitive wages with other municipalities.

We need to clean up and rebuild the city’s broke election process to reestablish voter integrity and confidence with open and transparent elections to restore voters trust and the right to choose who they want to lead and guide this city.

What community service or work on public committees do you do?

Boucher: I have attended many community meetings; including school board meetings, city council meetings, county board meetings and other community related events. I am ready to contribute to preparing the city for a better tomorrow.

Prestley: I am currently a volunteer organizer and board member for a local arts nonprofit. Before I moved to pursue a graduate degree, I worked on an after-school STEM education program for Green Bay elementary schools and volunteered with environmental cleanup projects on the Fox River.

Campbell:

As a Parks Committee member, I have the responsibility to oversee and implement staff referrals and recommendations on all parks like Bay Beach Amusement Park, a great landmark of our community and great income source for our city tax base. We are lucky to work together with community support with The Friends of Bay Beach.

I was also responsible for securing ARPA funds after 16 years of financial oversight to begin the revitalization of Farlin Park. I am excited to announce the ground-breaking this spring, which will be the newest design of a park experience and will become a destination and set a new modern standard for parks.

