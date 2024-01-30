Green Bay City Council District 10 primary election: Eric Kuzma, Ben Delie, Jeff Osborne on ballot

GREEN BAY - Voters in Green Bay District 10 will need a primary election to narrow the field of City Council candidates vying to succeed incumbent Mark Steuer.

Eric Marcus Kuzma, Ben Delie and Jeff Osborne will face off in the Feb. 20 primary election. The top two vote-getters will move on to the April 2 general election. Steuer opted not to seek reelection.

At stake is a two-year term on the Green Bay City Council representing west-side residents.

District 10

Green Bay District 10 is located on the city's northwest side and is bounded by the bay of Green Bay to the north, Military Avenue and Taylor Street to the west, Shawano Avenue to the south and West High School to the south.

For information about registering to vote and polling locations, visit the MyVote Wisconsin website at myvote.wi.gov/en-us.

Ahead of the primary, the Press-Gazette requested each candidate provide basic biographical information and answer three questions. Candidates were asked to limit each response to 100 words. The candidates, and their responses, have been listed in the order they will appear on the ballot.

Eric Kuzma

Address: 1180 Dousman St.

Age: 42

Occupation: Librarian

Highest education level attained: Master of science degree in library and information science, University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee; master of arts degree in human values and contemporary global ethics, King’s College London (UK)

Relevant experience: I’ve dedicated my career to serving the community and helping people. With over 20 years of experience working in libraries, including nearly 7 years at the Brown County Library, I’ve had the opportunity to make a positive impact on people’s lives. I’m passionate about creating a better future for Green Bay, and I’m committed to continuing to make a difference.

Ben Delie

Address: 1707 Boland Road

Age: 39

Occupation: Utility worker, Green Bay School District

Highest education level attained: Green Bay Southwest High School, attended Northeast Wisconsin Technical College

Relevant experience: President of AFSCME Local 3055, labor management committees and working groups

Jeff Osborne

Address: 344 Gray St.

Age: 44

Occupation: Senior vendor management specialist

Highest education level attained: Northeast Wisconsin Technical College graduate

Relevant experience: Managing multiple small business locations, fleet sales/service and acquisition, QC auditing, damage and claims estimating, negotiating large service and product contracts, logistics, data analytics and team management. I have not previously pursued any roles in a public position.

What motivated you to run for City Council in 2024?

Kuzma: I’m a first-generation American who was born and raised in Green Bay. I’m passionate about the city and want to see it thrive. With nearly seven years of experience in public service at the Brown County Library, I’m excited to have the opportunity to serve the community in a deeper way by being elected to City Council. I believe that every resident of Green Bay deserves a voice in shaping the future of our city, and I’m committed to listening to and representing the diverse perspectives of our community. I’m confident that together, we can build a brighter future for Green Bay.

Delie: I decided to run for Green Bay City Council because I have the city’s best interests at heart. I’m a lifelong Green Bay resident and my love of this community runs deep. During my lengthy tenure with the Green Bay Public School District, I have dedicated myself to finding common sense solutions to challenging problems such as the effects of declining enrollment. I intend to use that problem-solving ability to achieve those same goals and outcomes on a larger scale. In my eyes, there’s no better way to accomplish that than being an advocate for positive change, throughout the district where I raise my family.

Osborne: I want Green Bay to be a successful and vibrant city while still being an affordable and safe place to raise a family.

What three issues do you want to prioritize if elected to the City Council?

Kuzma:

Public safety: We need to continue investing in public safety, especially when it comes to addressing mental health, drugs, and homelessness. Our goal is to create a safer community for everyone.

Infrastructure: We need safe and affordable housing. We also need to invest in infrastructure and public spaces. The proposed Green Bay Public Market is an exciting community investment that could bring in one million visitors annually.

Education: Only 27% of our 3rd-graders are meeting reading targets, which can lead to lifelong struggles. We can improve this by working with community leaders, organizations, schools, and libraries.

Delie:

Revival of neighborhood associations.By engaging residents of this district, we can better identify their concerns and opportunities for improvement, that would aid in developing solutions that will aid in the safety and security of our community.

Revitalize our city parks. Update shelters, playing surfaces, fields, and equipment. Make updates to better accommodate our special needs citizens.

Make Military Avenue a priority for updates/upgrades. This high-traffic area has the potential to provide a major revenue stream for the city. Address the long-range plan for revitalizing this area, like the revitalization of the Broadway District.

Osborne:

Safety: Maintain current Green Bay Police Department numbers and plan for projected growth. Additional focus on hard drug trafficking and usage

Expenses: Finding ways to cut overall expenses without compromising services such as reviewing current contracts, utilization of city owned assets, and potential gains of efficiency through technology or partnerships with other municipalities.

Traffic/Roadways: Review traffic patterns that were rerouted due to construction and have remained as default commercial routes causing damage to roads, increased noise/disruption in residential settings. Review/implement alternative funding opportunities for roadwork.

What community service or work on public committees do you do?

Kuzma: I’m passionate about giving back to my community, and I’ve been involved in a variety of community service and public committee work, including:

Give a Kid a Book (6+ years): Helping to promote literacy and a love of reading among children.

Brown County Library – teen volunteer coordinator: Working with amazing young people who are passionate about making a difference in their community.

3rd Grade Reading Summit – Improving literacy rates among children in Brown County.

Aging and Disability Resource Center – Teaching computer courses to seniors and people with disabilities.

Paul’s Pantry -Providing food to those in need in our community.

Delie: I spearheaded my local union’s (AFSCME Local 3055) gift card handout to folks as part of the Feeding America food distribution, during the COVID pandemic. My role as president of AFSCME Local 3055 has led to me being heavily involved with many different labor-management committees, where we addressed many challenging issues. This involvement has helped me develop a skill set that will serve me well if elected.

Osborne: I have coached youth baseball for the last 7 years with both city and traveling teams. One of the most enjoyable aspects is helping lay foundational skills for young players on how to carry themselves on the field and in the dugout. Learning about sportsmanship and how to interact with opposing teams is a tool that can be used long after you stop playing the game. My family and I have also organized fundraising for the Juvenile Diabetes Research Fund, that works with young children turn to when their child is first diagnosed.

