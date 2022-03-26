A Green Bay council candidate is hit with attacks by a Waukesha County political ad that makes false claims about the city's homicide rate

A mailer from a Waukesha County political action committee claims violent crime in Green Bay is up 46% since 2016 and "the homicide rate is up by 600%." Local police say they don't know where those statistics come from.

GREEN BAY – A Pewaukee group's mass mailing that tells Green Bay voters their City Council representatives presided over a 600% increase in "the homicide rate" and eliminated 10 police officers is riddled with inaccuracies, officials say.

There has been no such increase in homicide deaths in the city over the years, and while Green Bay Police has struggled to find and train candidates to immediately replace retiring staff members, it has not laid off officers.

The mailer, paid for by a political activist group that lists a Waukesha County post office box as its address, claims Green Bay City Council member Barbara Dorff "defunded police while crime soared." It also claims homicides increased seven-fold in Green Bay since she was elected, which was in 2016.

"We can't figure out where that came from," said Kevin Warych, patrol commander for the Green Bay Police Department.

The FBI's uniform crime reports and a recent update from the police department show Green Bay averaged 2.5 homicides a year from 1999 to 2021 — hitting a peak of six murders in 1999 and in 2020. Counting the year Dorff took office in April 2016, the city has continued to average 2.5 homicides through last year, when there was one.

The mailer could have been plucking just two years' figures for homicides — the one death in 2018 vs. the six in 2020 — to come up with a 600% increase. But that ignores the other four years of the time period cited, including the fact that homicides were down 600% from 2020 to 2021.

The claim about a 46% increase in violent crime is mysterious, as well.

The FBI report, which includes data through 2019, shows that violent crimes in Dorff's first four years in office increased by 1.3% from the previous four years. The police department's latest report shows that violent crimes increased 33% in the first 12 weeks of this year compared with the same 12 weeks in 2021, but were down 9% from the five-year average.

Dorff's opponent in the April 5 election, Jennifer Grant, disavowed the mailer in a post on her campaign Facebook page, saying she did not authorize the attack ad.

"It genuinely saddened me as I've been proud that both Barb Dorff and I have run clean campaigns," Grant wrote.

She added: "Every candidate running is someone's child, parent, sibling, friend, co-worker and resident of this community. ... We all care about this city and that is what truly matters."

Police leaders say the city remains safe but acknowledge that not everyone feels that way because there has been a significant increase in certain types of crime in the Green Bay area.

Shots fired and burglary crimes increase in Green Bay

Two types of crime show noticeable increases in the past few years.

Reports of shots fired climbed to 82 in 2021, compared with 61 in 2020 and significantly fewer in both 2018 and 2019. Green Bay's burglary total increased 14% from 2020 to 2021, to 240, though there were more burglaries in years before the COVID-19 pandemic.

The claim that Dorff's "solution" to rising crime was "to eliminate TEN police officers" also has officials stumped.

The police department is operating with roughly 173 sworn officers — a number that is about 14 below the budgeted amount. Police officials said that reflects an ongoing challenge. More veteran officers are retiring, and it takes longer for new recruits to complete training, then finish tests and interviews than to process a retirement request.

For example, one of the department's two commanders will retire April 1, roughly four months after he announced he planned to leave. It will take the department considerably longer to hire a new recruit and have that person successfully complete the academy.

A large postcard-size mailer attacking a Green Bay City Council member's record came from an independent expenditure committee based in Waukesha County and contained false claims.

Out-of-town attack group pays for mailers against Green Bay candidates

The mailer that targeted Dorff identifies its source as the Wisconsinites for Liberty Fund, "not authorized by any candidate or candidate's agent or committee." The group is registered with the state as an independent expenditure committee, meaning it cannot be connected with a political candidate.

A form filed with the Wisconsin Elections Commission lists the address as rented space in Pewaukee, Waukesha County; it lists an email address of info@wisconsinitesforliberty.org and Matthew Karas as treasurer. The P.O. Box matches one used at a UPS Store in Pewaukee.

A person who answered a phone number linked to the organization hung up on a Green Bay Press-Gazette reporter seeking information.

The form, which was filed with the Elections Commission on Thursday, lists $28,500 in payments to an Alpharetta, Georgia, mailing house this year. The group listed 12 payments dated March 23. The funding is targeted toward eight candidates either to "oppose" them or "support" them; seven are running for Green Bay City Council or the Brown County Board. The eighth appears to be Beloit School Board President Megan Miller, who is seeking reelection this spring.

The form says Wisconsinites for Liberty Fund opposes four local candidates — Green Bay City Council candidates Dorff and Lynn Gerlach and Brown County Board candidates Rachel Maes and Mark Berndt. Maes is running in District 2 on the east side; Berndt is running in District 20 in southern Brown County.

The political group said its mailings are in support of three candidates: Melinda Eck, who is running for Green Bay City Council in District 11 on the west side, Brown County Board candidate Mike LaBouve' of De Pere, who is running in District 19, and Tom Peters of Lawrence, who is seeking his second term on the County Board. LaBouve' and Peters both mentioned crime and safety in their campaign statements, though they represent relatively low-crime areas of the county.

Many other candidates in Green Bay council and County Board races mentioned crime as a top concern, as well, though there is no evidence any were involved in the mailings from Wisconsinites for Liberty Fund.

The costs of the mailings in Brown County ranged from $4,200 for two flyers targeting Maes to $1,027 for a single mailing targeting Gerlach. The largest share of the $28,500 the organization reported spending — $11,253 — went toward a mailing opposing the Miller candidacy in Beloit.

Dorff said she was surprised to see a mailing and more surprised to read negative claims about her.

She said she feels "targeted" — especially when she learned Police Cmdr. Warych couldn't find evidence confirming the claim in the mailer that the number of killings were six times higher under her tenure.

"I'm often at meetings, even if it's of a committee I'm not on, to make sure I have a good understanding of an issue," she said. "I think that's a big reason why many proposals I make get significant support" from fellow council members.

- Mark Treinen contributed to this report.

Contact Doug Schneider at (920) 431-8333, or DSchneid@gannett.com. Follow him on Twitter at @PGDougSchneider.

