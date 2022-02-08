Green Bay debates whether there are enough shootings to buy costly gunfire-detecting sensors

Green Bay Police Chief Christopher Davis speaks at a press conference to discuss gun violence prevention on Friday, Dec. 10, 2021, at Green Bay Police Department in Green Bay, Wis.

GREEN BAY – The city is debating whether to spend $655,000 in federal money for sensors that alert police about gunfire, with some questioning if the technology would be worth the ongoing costs as Green Bay experiences a decline in violent crimes.

The surveillance technology, known as a gunshot detection system, works by pinpointing the exact location of where a gun was fired, identifying the style of weapon and whether multiple shooters are involved, and alerting the police department within minutes.

While the initial half-a-million dollar investment would be paid for through American Rescue Plan Act funding, the city's taxpayers would be responsible for yearly operating costs. According to the most conservative estimates, it would cost up to $71,000 a year, per square mile.

If the city installed enough sensors to cover all 46 square miles, it would cost an estimated $3.3 million annually, but police officials note that the technology usually is set up only in neighborhoods with the highest rates of criminal activity.

Installing just five gunshot sensors across the city would cost around $350,000 a year.

City Council members Brian Johnson and Bill Galvin are among those questioning if public safety could be improved instead by hiring more officers and continuing to work with the city's recently established Neighborhood Response Team, in addition to its ongoing work with the National Institute for Criminal Justice Reform.

"We've been told as a City Council that we have about two dozen or so bad actors within the community that are driving a bulk of this problem (of shootings)," Johnson said. "If, at the end of the day, you can remove those two dozen people and not have to make such a substantial investment on deterrence, I'd rather stick the money into that."

The city already has sent out a request for proposals to receive cost estimates from national companies that provide the gunshot-detection technology. Most of the cities using the technology are larger metropolitan areas such as Chicago and Washington, D.C., with violent crime and gun violence incidents hundreds of times higher than Green Bay's.

Story continues

According to data provided by Police Chief Chris Davis, violent crimes are not on the rise in Green Bay, despite there being more shots fired in 2020 and 2021 than in recent years.

Violent crime — a category that includes murder and non-negligent manslaughter, rape, robbery and aggravated assault — reached a peak in Green Bay in 2019 and has since declined by 21%, according to police data.

However, the number of shots fired jumped from 242 rounds in 2020 to 478 rounds in 2021, a nearly 100% increase. Despite the rise in gunfire, bullets last year hit fewer people. In 2020, the city police reported 14 injuries and five deaths — a three-year high — compared with two deaths and 11 injuries from gunshots in 2021.

Since 2022 began, police have responded to three incidents of shots fired, compared with two incidents in 2021 over the same time period. It's too early in the year to jump to any conclusions, Davis said, though he said he did not want to minimize the effect of shootings on Green Bay residents' sense of safety.

"We have a problem with gun violence in this community right now. I believe that it is a solvable problem, and it's one that we can make a meaningful impact on," Davis said.

The police chief said it would be extremely rare for anyone in Green Bay to experience stranger-to-stranger violent crime, though he and other officers in the department believe the gunshot detection technology would benefit the city.

"I think some form of gunshot detection technology would be helpful, but you have to have a balance. Obviously, it tends to be very expensive," Davis said. "We've gotta make sure we're getting the most return on our investment that we can get."

Mayor Eric Genrich listens as Green Bay Police Chief Christopher Davis speaks at a press conference to discuss gun violence prevention on Friday, Dec. 10, 2021, at the Green Bay Police Department.

How a gunshot detection system works

Green Bay Police Cmdr. Paul Ebel recalled a demonstration by one of the gunshot detection system companies that showed the average distance between where a 911 caller reported a gunshot and the actual location of the shot fired was 780 feet — more than twice the length of an NFL football field.

"If a 911 call comes in from within the city of Green Bay, that's the address officers are going to go to," Ebel said. "Historical data tells us that that gunshot could be coming from some 780 feet away. Gunshot detection technology is going to pinpoint exactly where a gunshot happened."

The technology also can alert officers to gunfire no one reported. Only about 12% of shots fired are reported, according to a study from the Brookings Institute.

Ebel noted that various factors prevent people from calling in gunshots, including the fact that not everyone has a keen enough ear to distinguish between, for example, the sound of fireworks and firearms.

Some people don't call because they believe others already have, or that the police must be on the way, Ebel said.

CONTINUE YOUR SUPPORT: Thanks to our subscribers for making this coverage possible. Be sure to download our app on the App Store or Google Play. Follow us on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | Newsletters

Ron Teachout, director of public safety solutions for ShotSpotter, one of the companies that provides the technology, said acoustic sensors are installed on undisclosed rooftops or utility poles based on concentrated areas of crime — an evaluation the company calls hotspot mapping.

The company works with the police department to put censors in areas based on historic data, Teachout said.

"These acoustic sensors detect loud bangs, booms and pops, so it detects and locates for us as a detection of a loud event," he said. And the sensor locates based on the speed of sound to the millisecond, he said.

Ebel said he finds the technology compelling because it could mean the difference between life and death for a shooting victim. He referenced a news report in Pittsburgh, which said that over a two-year period, ShotSpotter sensors prompted the city's first responders to arrive on scenes and provide medical assistance to 13 victims of shootings where no one called 911.

"If you were one of those 13 people, I think certainly you'd feel pretty luck to have that technology in place," Ebel said.

Is Green Bay trending toward the violence in larger cities?

Galvin, who in addition to serving on the City Council is a retired Green Bay police officer, recalled the first time he ever got a gunfire call. It was during a night shift, the summer of 1980, and Galvin described himself then as a "pumped young kid, all piss and vinegar."

It turned out a few men were shooting rabbits over on Broadway.

Those kinds of shenanigans happened from time to time. But since Galvin retired seven years ago, he said the level of gun violence today would have been unheard of during his time as an officer in the Green Bay area.

Green Bay Police Chief Christopher Davis speaks to community members during a public forum about gun violence in the community, Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021, at Neville Public Museum in Green Bay. Samantha Madar/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin

"The set of people 20 years ago, what they would have been doing is driving by and throwing rocks through windows, spray painting someone's house or damaging someone's car," Galvin said. "Now they get a gun and a couple of magazines and let loose 30 rounds randomly."

But does the city's volume of gunshot fire justify the expense? In Chicago, a city that uses ShotSpotter, there were 4,033 shooting victims per year in 2020. In Pittsburgh, also a city that uses ShotSpotter, there were 2,415 shooting victims per year. South Bend, Indiana, with its similar population size to Green Bay, saw 70 shots fired on a single day in 2020. That city, too, uses ShotSpotter.

More concerning for Davis is what the future holds, whether Green Bay will see a continued trend of increased gun violence that warrants making such technology investments now.

Council members Johnson and Galvin aren't convinced of ShotSpotter's effectiveness compared with the power of patrols.

Alderman Brian Johnson and Green Bay Police Chief Chris Davis speak to community members Wednesday during a public forum about gun violence in the community. The meeting was held at the Neville Public Museum in Green Bay.

"If you have a system, for example, that has four square miles and now you're at 70,000 a year and now you have $280,000 every year to basically have a subscription on the system, that's very concerning without any answer about how we're going to fund that," Johnson said. "Do we want a gunshot detection system that costs $300,000 a year to maintain? Or do we want to put three new officers on the street?"

Galvin thinks that there are better options than waiting for the next gunman to shoot, but he's also open to being persuaded by the various technology companies' proposals with the city.

"I think if we were to put $600,000 and then follow up $150,000 a year after that into having more officers or the resources to look into how do we interdict these individuals, I think we'd get more bang for our buck," Galvin said.

Natalie Eilbert is a government watchdog reporter for the Green Bay Press-Gazette. You can reach her at neilbert@gannett.com or view her Twitter profile at @natalie_eilbert.

This article originally appeared on Green Bay Press-Gazette: Is Green Bay ready for a gunshot detection system such as ShotSpotter