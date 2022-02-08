Green Bay debates whether there are enough shootings to buy costly gunfire-detecting sensors

Natalie Eilbert, Green Bay Press-Gazette
·8 min read
Green Bay Police Chief Christopher Davis speaks at a press conference to discuss gun violence prevention on Friday, Dec. 10, 2021, at Green Bay Police Department in Green Bay, Wis.
Green Bay Police Chief Christopher Davis speaks at a press conference to discuss gun violence prevention on Friday, Dec. 10, 2021, at Green Bay Police Department in Green Bay, Wis.

GREEN BAY – The city is debating whether to spend $655,000 in federal money for sensors that alert police about gunfire, with some questioning if the technology would be worth the ongoing costs as Green Bay experiences a decline in violent crimes.

The surveillance technology, known as a gunshot detection system, works by pinpointing the exact location of where a gun was fired, identifying the style of weapon and whether multiple shooters are involved, and alerting the police department within minutes.

While the initial half-a-million dollar investment would be paid for through American Rescue Plan Act funding, the city's taxpayers would be responsible for yearly operating costs. According to the most conservative estimates, it would cost up to $71,000 a year, per square mile.

If the city installed enough sensors to cover all 46 square miles, it would cost an estimated $3.3 million annually, but police officials note that the technology usually is set up only in neighborhoods with the highest rates of criminal activity.

Installing just five gunshot sensors across the city would cost around $350,000 a year.

City Council members Brian Johnson and Bill Galvin are among those questioning if public safety could be improved instead by hiring more officers and continuing to work with the city's recently established Neighborhood Response Team, in addition to its ongoing work with the National Institute for Criminal Justice Reform.

"We've been told as a City Council that we have about two dozen or so bad actors within the community that are driving a bulk of this problem (of shootings)," Johnson said. "If, at the end of the day, you can remove those two dozen people and not have to make such a substantial investment on deterrence, I'd rather stick the money into that."

The city already has sent out a request for proposals to receive cost estimates from national companies that provide the gunshot-detection technology. Most of the cities using the technology are larger metropolitan areas such as Chicago and Washington, D.C., with violent crime and gun violence incidents hundreds of times higher than Green Bay's.

According to data provided by Police Chief Chris Davis, violent crimes are not on the rise in Green Bay, despite there being more shots fired in 2020 and 2021 than in recent years.

Violent crime — a category that includes murder and non-negligent manslaughter, rape, robbery and aggravated assault — reached a peak in Green Bay in 2019 and has since declined by 21%, according to police data.

However, the number of shots fired jumped from 242 rounds in 2020 to 478 rounds in 2021, a nearly 100% increase. Despite the rise in gunfire, bullets last year hit fewer people. In 2020, the city police reported 14 injuries and five deaths — a three-year high — compared with two deaths and 11 injuries from gunshots in 2021.

Since 2022 began, police have responded to three incidents of shots fired, compared with two incidents in 2021 over the same time period. It's too early in the year to jump to any conclusions, Davis said, though he said he did not want to minimize the effect of shootings on Green Bay residents' sense of safety.

"We have a problem with gun violence in this community right now. I believe that it is a solvable problem, and it's one that we can make a meaningful impact on," Davis said.

The police chief said it would be extremely rare for anyone in Green Bay to experience stranger-to-stranger violent crime, though he and other officers in the department believe the gunshot detection technology would benefit the city.

"I think some form of gunshot detection technology would be helpful, but you have to have a balance. Obviously, it tends to be very expensive," Davis said. "We've gotta make sure we're getting the most return on our investment that we can get."

Mayor Eric Genrich listens as Green Bay Police Chief Christopher Davis speaks at a press conference to discuss gun violence prevention on Friday, Dec. 10, 2021, at the Green Bay Police Department.
Mayor Eric Genrich listens as Green Bay Police Chief Christopher Davis speaks at a press conference to discuss gun violence prevention on Friday, Dec. 10, 2021, at the Green Bay Police Department.

How a gunshot detection system works

Green Bay Police Cmdr. Paul Ebel recalled a demonstration by one of the gunshot detection system companies that showed the average distance between where a 911 caller reported a gunshot and the actual location of the shot fired was 780 feet — more than twice the length of an NFL football field.

"If a 911 call comes in from within the city of Green Bay, that's the address officers are going to go to," Ebel said. "Historical data tells us that that gunshot could be coming from some 780 feet away. Gunshot detection technology is going to pinpoint exactly where a gunshot happened."

The technology also can alert officers to gunfire no one reported. Only about 12% of shots fired are reported, according to a study from the Brookings Institute.

Ebel noted that various factors prevent people from calling in gunshots, including the fact that not everyone has a keen enough ear to distinguish between, for example, the sound of fireworks and firearms.

Some people don't call because they believe others already have, or that the police must be on the way, Ebel said.

CONTINUE YOUR SUPPORT: Thanks to our subscribers for making this coverage possible. Be sure to download our app on the App Store or Google Play. Follow us on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | Newsletters

Ron Teachout, director of public safety solutions for ShotSpotter, one of the companies that provides the technology, said acoustic sensors are installed on undisclosed rooftops or utility poles based on concentrated areas of crime — an evaluation the company calls hotspot mapping.

The company works with the police department to put censors in areas based on historic data, Teachout said.

"These acoustic sensors detect loud bangs, booms and pops, so it detects and locates for us as a detection of a loud event," he said. And the sensor locates based on the speed of sound to the millisecond, he said.

Ebel said he finds the technology compelling because it could mean the difference between life and death for a shooting victim. He referenced a news report in Pittsburgh, which said that over a two-year period, ShotSpotter sensors prompted the city's first responders to arrive on scenes and provide medical assistance to 13 victims of shootings where no one called 911.

"If you were one of those 13 people, I think certainly you'd feel pretty luck to have that technology in place," Ebel said.

Is Green Bay trending toward the violence in larger cities?

Galvin, who in addition to serving on the City Council is a retired Green Bay police officer, recalled the first time he ever got a gunfire call. It was during a night shift, the summer of 1980, and Galvin described himself then as a "pumped young kid, all piss and vinegar."

It turned out a few men were shooting rabbits over on Broadway.

Those kinds of shenanigans happened from time to time. But since Galvin retired seven years ago, he said the level of gun violence today would have been unheard of during his time as an officer in the Green Bay area.

Green Bay Police Chief Christopher Davis speaks to community members during a public forum about gun violence in the community, Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021, at Neville Public Museum in Green Bay. Samantha Madar/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Green Bay Police Chief Christopher Davis speaks to community members during a public forum about gun violence in the community, Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021, at Neville Public Museum in Green Bay. Samantha Madar/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin

"The set of people 20 years ago, what they would have been doing is driving by and throwing rocks through windows, spray painting someone's house or damaging someone's car," Galvin said. "Now they get a gun and a couple of magazines and let loose 30 rounds randomly."

But does the city's volume of gunshot fire justify the expense? In Chicago, a city that uses ShotSpotter, there were 4,033 shooting victims per year in 2020. In Pittsburgh, also a city that uses ShotSpotter, there were 2,415 shooting victims per year. South Bend, Indiana, with its similar population size to Green Bay, saw 70 shots fired on a single day in 2020. That city, too, uses ShotSpotter.

More concerning for Davis is what the future holds, whether Green Bay will see a continued trend of increased gun violence that warrants making such technology investments now.

Council members Johnson and Galvin aren't convinced of ShotSpotter's effectiveness compared with the power of patrols.

Alderman Brian Johnson and Green Bay Police Chief Chris Davis speak to community members Wednesday during a public forum about gun violence in the community. The meeting was held at the Neville Public Museum in Green Bay.
Alderman Brian Johnson and Green Bay Police Chief Chris Davis speak to community members Wednesday during a public forum about gun violence in the community. The meeting was held at the Neville Public Museum in Green Bay.

"If you have a system, for example, that has four square miles and now you're at 70,000 a year and now you have $280,000 every year to basically have a subscription on the system, that's very concerning without any answer about how we're going to fund that," Johnson said. "Do we want a gunshot detection system that costs $300,000 a year to maintain? Or do we want to put three new officers on the street?"

Galvin thinks that there are better options than waiting for the next gunman to shoot, but he's also open to being persuaded by the various technology companies' proposals with the city.

"I think if we were to put $600,000 and then follow up $150,000 a year after that into having more officers or the resources to look into how do we interdict these individuals, I think we'd get more bang for our buck," Galvin said.

Natalie Eilbert is a government watchdog reporter for the Green Bay Press-Gazette. You can reach her at neilbert@gannett.com or view her Twitter profile at @natalie_eilbert.

This article originally appeared on Green Bay Press-Gazette: Is Green Bay ready for a gunshot detection system such as ShotSpotter

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Ohio Edison installs technology to shorten power outages in Alliance

    New equipment implemented by Ohio Edison expected to affect 5,000 customers.

  • Hospital suspends doctor they say brought an unloaded rifle to Hyannis campus

    An unidentified physician accused of possessing an unloaded rifle while on the Cape Cod Hospital campus Thursday was placed on administrative leave.

  • Shares in London Stock Exchange fall as Nvidia’s Arm deal collapses, while Ocado slumps on results

    London stocks are modestly higher, helped by higher metals stocks, but earnings news hit Ocado, while a the failure of an M&A deal hit shares in the London Stock Exchange.

  • Exclusive: Universal Orlando to add hundreds of tech jobs by 2025, exec says

    Universal Parks & Resorts Chief Information Officer Bill McCorey believes Central Florida can hit a significant milestone: becoming a top 10 market for technology. The region’s tech industry and workforce has a way to go to hit that mark, as metro Orlando is 26th in CBRE Group Inc.’s 2021 rankings of the best U.S. tech talent markets. Universal Orlando Resort — the region’s second-biggest employer — has more than 300 tech-focused workers.

  • New Arm CEO Haas Steps Into Center of Chip Industry Turmoil

    (Bloomberg) -- Arm Ltd. Chief Executive Officer Rene Haas has a formidable to-do list to go with his new job. Most Read from BloombergAmazon Is Raising Base Salary Cap to $350,000 From $160,000We’re Fine Without Facebook, German and French Ministers SayOttawa Declares Emergency as Protests Spin ‘Out of Control’Meta Renews Warning to EU It Will Be Forced to Pull FacebookPeter Thiel to Leave Meta Board to Pursue Trump AgendaHaas, 59, was promoted to the top post at the U.K.’s biggest tech company

  • SoftBank Aims For Arm IPO After Nvidia Dumps Takeover Plans

    SoftBank Group Corp (OTC: SFTBY) (OTC: SFTBF) aims for an initial public offering for Arm Ltd. Nvidia Corp's (NASDAQ: NVDA) just abandoned the proposed acquisition of the chip designer amid fierce opposition from regulators and customers. SoftBank will keep a $1.25 billion breakup fee with the deal's termination. Related Content: Nvidia Quietly Looks To Dump Its Arm Ambitions SoftBank looks for an IPO in the fiscal year ending in March 2023. Arm CEO Simon Segars resigned, and President Rene Haas

  • When It Comes To Dating, We’re All Guilty Of ‘Groundhogging’

    If you’ve been dating for a while with varying levels of success, chances are you’re feeling a little fatigued by it all. If the luster has dulled and you find yourself just going through the motions, it might be time to reassess your approach to meeting new people. In 2022, dating is just as hard, if not harder, than it’s ever been. Lockdowns are done but many of us are still feeling a little jaded by the same old DM dances, lingo, awkward hangs — or the dreaded fix-ups. But it’s all part of th

  • Apple announces 'Tap to Pay' feature that will allow iPhones to accept contactless payments

    Apple has announced plans to introduce a new Tap to Pay feature for iPhone that turns the device into a contactless payment terminal. The company announced that later this year, U.S. merchants will be able to accept Apple Pay and other contactless payments, such as credit cards and debit cards, by using an iPhone and a partner-enabled iOS app. Tap to Pay on iPhone will be available for payment platforms and app developers to integrate into their iOS apps and offer as a payment option to their customers.

  • Republican infighting rattles McConnell's U.S. midterm elections strategy

    Top U.S. Senate Republican Mitch McConnell's goal to project an image of moderation for his party as it seeks to regain control of Congress this year has taken a hit with its fresh infighting over last year's Capitol attack and censure of two lawmakers. McConnell at an afternoon news conference is expected to address the Republican National Committee's censure last week of Representatives Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger, the only two Republicans serving on the House of Representatives select committee investigating the deadly Jan. 6, 2021, rampage, according to a person familiar with the matter. The RNC took its action on Friday and called the Democratic-led committee's inquiry an attack on "legitimate political discourse."

  • Americans Divided on Teaching Current-Day Racism

    As battles erupt around the country over how the subject of race should be treated in the classroom, a new survey finds Americans are split over whether schools should teach children about current-day racism. It found that 49 percent of 1,200 respondents from around the country said schools have a responsibility to ensure students learn […]

  • Trial for Missouri man accused of killing Shawano County brothers delayed to February 2023

    If convicted, Nelson faces the death penalty.

  • LeBron James reacts to Dejounte Murray making 2022 NBA All-Star game

    LeBron James reacted to San Antonio Spurs guard Dejounte Murray making the 2022 NBA All-Star game as an injury replacement.

  • US Skier Nina O'Brien Had Successful Surgery After Giant Slalom Crash

    View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nina O'Brien (@nina_obrien) After US skier Nina O'Brien's horrific crash on her second run of the giant slalom at the 2022 Beijing Olympics, she was carried off the course on a stretcher with an injured left leg. The US Ski Team announced on Instagram that she "sustained a compound fracture of her left tibia and fibula."

  • Olympians are slamming the Beijing quarantine hotel over 'unreasonable' conditions and poor food quality

    Olympic athletes in Beijing who have to quarantine for COVID-19 have complained about gross food, small spaces, and a lack of training equipment.

  • U.S. Justice Department opposes Boeing 737 MAX families' bid over plea deal

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. Justice Department on Tuesday said it opposes a legal bid by families of victims of the two 737 MAX crashes asking a judge to publicly declare the government violated their rights when it struck a plea deal with Boeing in January 2021. The Justice Department said in a court filing it opposed the request but "nevertheless, the government apologizes for not meeting and conferring with these crash victims’ beneficiaries before entering into" the Boeing deferred prosecution agreement "even though it had no legal obligation to do so." Boeing declined to comment.

  • 2 Growth Stocks Down 62% and 83% to Buy During the Market Sell-Off

    It's no secret the stock market is a great vehicle for generating long-term wealth, and it's especially true of the technology sector specifically. DocuSign will report its fiscal 2022 full-year result in March.

  • PPD: SWAT standoff highlights need for police equipment that keeps up with the times

    A brief shootout between Pensacola SWAT officers and a suspect highlights a need for equipment and training that keeps up with today's policing.

  • 'My heart just stopped': Dover teen urges drivers to clear ice off cars after highway scare

    “I want people to remember that no amount of time is too much when it comes to saving someone's life,” Kyla Woolley said.

  • Christian Fundraiser For Kyle Rittenhouse Now Collecting Millions For Ottawa Trucker Mob

    The Canadian capital has declared a state of emergency against the "occupying" anti-vaccine truckers as global far-right forces step up to support them.

  • Pa. police chiefs: Don't legalize marijuana, consider the health and safety risks first

    The Commonwealth of Pennsylvania should not legalize the use of recreational marijuana.