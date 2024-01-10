Green Bay got 3 inches of snow; more snow and wind chills below zero on the way

GREEN BAY - Green Bay had its first big snowstorm of the season Tuesday.

More snow is likely throughout the rest of the week and wind chills will hit below zero. Here's what to know about the coming snow and temperatures.

How much snow did Green Bay get yesterday?

Green Bay's official total snowfall was 3.3 inches Tuesday, said Scott Cultice, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service Green Bay.

While the total was on the lower end of the earlier forecast of 4 to 8 inches, some areas just south of Green Bay and in Door County reached 5 and 8 inches, Cultice said. Some snowfall reports from De Pere and Wrightstown showed totals just under 4 inches.

The heavy, wet snow the Green Bay area got on Tuesday was perfect for building a snowman.

Will there be more snow this week?

Yes, we'll get more snow this week.

There are two more systems that will make its way through the area. A "quick-hitter" will come in Wednesday night that could impact the morning commute Thursday, Cultice said.

A stronger system, similar to Tuesday's storm, could potentially reach Green Bay from the central Great Plains on Friday morning.

The storm will be colder than Tuesday's temperatures and bring more powdery snow. How much snow it will bring and which areas it will mostly impact are still unclear. The storm should pull out from the area by Saturday afternoon, Cultice said.

Green Bay could get another snow storm Friday and Saturday.

How much more snow is coming?

The quick system Wednesday night could bring between 1 to 3 inches of snow to the Green Bay area. The most snowfall is expected south of a line from Merrill to Wausaukee.

It's still a few days out to know how much snow the storm over the weekend will bring, though Cultice said it could have even stronger winds than Tuesday for the northeast region.

What do temperatures look like?

Temperatures will drop to single digits following the storm over the weekend. On Sunday, the highs will be in the single digits and wind chills will fall below zero. Wind chills of minus-15 to minus-20 are possible every morning between Sunday and Wednesday.

The drop in temperatures will be the first cold event for the winter season and is typical for a Wisconsin winter in the middle of January, so it's not close to the worst Green Bay has seen, Cultice said.

"That's nothing for this time of year," Cultice said. "We've seen this lots of times but it will catch people kind of off guard with the first cold event for the season."

An active pattern continues into next week w/more snow chances & much colder air following.

Tonight-Thu AM: Light snow, mainly 1-3".

Fri AM-Sat: Potential winter storm. Impactful snow & strong winds.

Sun-Wed: Very cold temps. Highs in single digits.https://t.co/d7E3W0xXXt#wiwx pic.twitter.com/7LHdMN1hRI — NWS Green Bay (@NWSGreenBay) January 10, 2024

This article originally appeared on Green Bay Press-Gazette: More snow on the way after Green Bay got 3 inches on Tuesday