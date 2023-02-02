Green Bay man charged with homicide in deaths of 2 women; he awaits extradition hearing in Arkansas

GREEN BAY - A 48-year-old Green Bay man has been charged in the deaths of two women whose bodies were found in a duplex in the 1600 block of Elkay Lane.

Richard W. Sotka II, 48, was charged Wednesday with two counts of first-degree homicide — both counts involving a dangerous weapon — as well as a felony count of bail-jumping, according to Wisconsin Circuit Court Access records.

Sotka on Monday was charged with criminal damage to property after police said he removed an electronic monitoring device. Police said that device place him in the 1600 block of Elkay Lane at 2:35 a.m. Sunday, according to the criminal complaint for that charge. The device was disconnected 19 minutes later at the Freedom Road exit of Interstate 41, the complaint said, adding that Sotka was later arrested on Sunday in Arkansas.

Green Bay police on Wednesday said Sotka claimed to have been living in the 1600 block of Elkay Lane with the 58-year-old Green Bay woman who was slain. Also killed was a 53-year-old Bellevue woman who was apparently a friend of the 58-year-old, police said.

Police have yet to reveal the names of the two slaying victims.

Sotka's criminal record, listed online, shows several charges related to previous domestic violence.

The criminal complaint in the criminal damage to property charge lists a Fond du Lac address for Sotka. Court records in the double homicide lists his residence as 1657 Elka Lane, Green Bay.

Sotka is being held in jail in Mississippi County, Arkansas. He faces an extradition hearing, police said.

