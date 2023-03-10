Green Bay man charged with killing 2 women has previous domestic violence cases

GREEN BAY – A Green Bay man charged with killing two women in January is scheduled to appear in Brown County Circuit Court Friday for an arraignment.

Richard Sotka, 48, is charged in Brown County with two counts of first-degree intentional homicide for the stabbing deaths of his girlfriend, Rhonda Cegelski, 58, Green Bay, and Paula O'Connor, 53, Bellevue. The women were found dead the morning of Jan. 29 in a duplex in the 1600 block of Elkay Lane.

At the time of the murders, Sotka was out on bond for previous charges related to domestic abuse and stalking of a different woman in Oconto County.

After his arrest, Sotka told investigators he "just snapped" before killing the two women.

"I'm guilty of killing these girls, but I'm not guilty of what they said I did in Oconto County," Sotka said during a police interview, according to a criminal complaint.

Sotka waived his right to a preliminary hearing March 1.

'He just lost it'

Police arrested Sotka in Arkansas the afternoon of Jan. 29, the same day the two women's bodies were found. Sotka cooperated with officers, and told them "he just had to take a ride because he knew this was his last little bit of freedom before he was caught," according to the complaint.

In an interview with investigators, Sotka said on the night of Jan. 28, his girlfriend and her friend were drinking heavily, and Sotka became jealous. When his girlfriend told him to leave her home, where he had been living and recently used as his address for a GPS monitor he was ordered to wear as part of a criminal case in Oconto County, Sotka said "he just lost it," the complaint says. Sotka listed the Elkay Lane address in December, according to court records.

Sotka told police he could not remember details of exactly what happened, but believed he took a knife out of his girlfriend's hand and used it in the attacks. He told police his girlfriend had not been holding the knife in a threatening manner.

After attacking the women, Sotka said he believed he took a shower, changed clothes and left the house. He also removed his GPS monitor, which police found in a ditch between southbound Interstate 41 and the Freedom Road exit ramp in Lawrence.

Sotka was charged with criminal damage to property and bail jumping for removing the monitor. He was required to wear as part of the conditions of bond release for a case in which he is charged with stalking, bail jumping, disorderly conduct and violating a restraining order in Oconto County.

Oconto County case

In that case, which involved a different victim and was filed in January 2022, Sotka was accused of making comments about killing his ex-girlfriend, her new boyfriend and her family, then showing up at her property. A separate Oconto County case from 2021 charged him with battery and disorderly conduct, both with domestic abuse modifiers, for allegedly pushing down that same woman during an argument and stating that he "could easily snap her neck," according to the complaint from that case.

In addition to the domestic violence and stalking charges in Oconto County from 2021 and 2022, Sotka told police he went to prison about 20 years ago after he "snapped in a similar way" with a woman he was in a relationship with and "hurt her bad," according to the complaint. Sotka told police he broke the woman's leg, fractured her skull and knocked out several teeth, the complaint said.

However, court records show Sotka went to prison in 2003 until 2007 for battery causing substantial bodily harm, a Class D felony, for punching a man in the face and breaking his nose in Marinette County. It is unclear from Wisconsin Circuit Court records if Sotka was ever charged with the assault he told police about.

History of violence and threats

Sotka's battery conviction that sent him to prison in 2003 is his first violent crime charge filed in Wisconsin, according to online records.

Sotka again went to prison in 2011, but it is not clear from court records available online what this was in connection to. Sotka's next criminal charge was not until July 2021, for the domestic abuse incident.

Sotka's ex-girlfriend who is named as the victim in the domestic violence incident also filed a temporary restraining order against Sotka in July 2021. In September and October of that year, Sotka allegedly violated this restraining order.

According to the complaint in the stalking case, a friend and former girlfriend of Sotka's told investigators Sotka repeatedly made comments about killing his ex-girlfriend who had the restraining order against him, as well as her new boyfriend. Sotka's friend also said Sotka had discussed plans about how he would kill them, including sneaking into the woods by his ex-girlfriend's home and using a rifle, or a bow "because it was quieter," the complaint says.

The friend also told investigators she had driven Sotka by his ex-girlfriend's home on three different occasions, at his request, and "he would have her slow down to watch it," the complaint says.

She said Sotka additionally asked if he could borrow her handgun, which she refused, and if she would purchase a rifle for him, which she also refused, according to the complaint. Sotka was not legally allowed to be in possession of a firearm due to a prior felony conviction and as conditions of the restraining order.

In December 2021, Sotka was charged with misdemeanor bail jumping for allegedly punching his nephew two or three times when his nephew drove him home from a bar in Marinette. According to the complaint in that case, the nephew elected not to press charges, but Sotka was charged with bail jumping, because he was out on bond for the July 2021 domestic abuse case, with conditions that he not commit any crimes.

None of the victims in Sotka's criminal cases were the women he is charged with killing in January.

If convicted of killing the two women, Sotka may face two life sentences.

