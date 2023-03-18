GREEN BAY ― A 22-year-old Green Bay man was charged Friday for reportedly stabbing his 52-year-old family member at the Islamic Society of Wisconsin in February.

Abdullahi Ali was arrested at the time of the stabbing on Feb. 22. Ali faces three felony charges: one count of first-degree reckless injury; one count of bodily harm or threat to a health care provider or family; and one count of bail jumping.

He also was charged with a misdemeanor for resisting or obstructing an officer.

More:Green Bay man receives life-threatening injuries after reportedly being stabbed at Islamic Society of Wisconsin

The 52-year-old man was treated at a local hospital for life-threatening injuries and released.

"We do not believe that this was a random incident. The two people are reported to be known to each other," the police department announced in a February media release.

The Green Bay Police Department would not release any further information, citing the ongoing investigation.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Danielle DuClos is a Report for America corps member who covers K-12 education for the Green Bay Press-Gazette. Contact her at dduclos@gannett.com. Follow on Twitter @danielle_duclos. You can directly support her work with a tax-deductible donation at GreenBayPressGazette.com/RFA or by check made out to The GroundTruth Project with subject line Report for America Green Bay Press Gazette Campaign. Address: The GroundTruth Project, Lockbox Services, 9450 SW Gemini Drive, PMB 46837, Beaverton, Oregon 97008-7105.

This article originally appeared on Green Bay Press-Gazette: Green Bay man charged in stabbing at Islamic Society of Wisconsin