Green Bay man convicted of killing two relatives in 2020; trial will determine if he's criminally responsible

GREEN BAY – A Green Bay man was convicted Tuesday of killing two relatives then stabbing a police officer in the face after a police chase in 2020.

Oscar Lemus-Franco, 32, pleaded no contest Tuesday to two charges of first-degree intentional homicide with use of a dangerous weapon and one charge of first-degree reckless injury with use of a dangerous weapon.

The plea canceled a two-week trial that was set to begin in December. A three-day trial, scheduled to begin May 1, will determine whether Lemus-Franco is criminally responsible for the homicides. If he is found responsible, he will face life in prison. If not, he will be committed to a mental health facility.

At about 8:30 p.m. Sept. 28, 2020, police were dispatched to an apartment building on the 500 block of Clement Street, according to a criminal complaint. Two men were dead from gunshot wounds — one in the hallway, and one in the kitchen of an upstairs apartment.

The men killed were Jaime Lemus, 30, and Gerson Alvarez-Franco, 37.

Lemus-Franco's sister told police their mother believed Lemus-Franco killed the two family members. The sister said Lemus-Franco "had been making statements that he talks to God and God tells him to kill people and that he won't get in trouble for it," the complaint says.

Lemus-Franco's mother also identified a gun found on scene as belonging to Lemus-Franco. In a search of the apartment where Lemus-Franco lived with his mother, investigators found clothes soaking in a bathtub.

At about 5:30 a.m. the next day, Sept. 29, 2020, police located Lemus-Franco driving near his home. When an officer attempted to initiate a traffic stop, Lemus-Franco accelerated and a car chase ensued. Speeds reached up to 100 miles per hour, according to the complaint.

The vehicle pursuit continued until Lemus-Franco's car crashed into a median at North Broadway and Dousman Street, according to the complaint. Lemus-Franco then got out of the car and officers chased him on foot.

During the chase, Lemus-Franco ran at an officer with a knife. One officer wrote in the complaint that he drew his pistol but did not shoot due to Lemus-Franco's proximity to the other officer.

Officers were finally able to stop Lemus-Franco with Tasers. They took him into custody.

Police then realized the officer Lemus-Franco had swung at with a knife had been stabbed in the face and was "bleeding profusely," the complaint says. The officer was treated for a wound that extended from his right eye, across his face, through his lips and down to his collarbone. He received stitches and medical treatment from a plastic surgeon, according to the complaint.

Another officer received medical treatment for a head and neck injury sustained in the incident. Lemus-Franco was treated for self-inflicted wounds to his wrists.

Throughout the case, Lemus-Franco has had multiple competency evaluations to determine he is capable of understanding court proceedings. He pleaded not guilty by reason of mental disease or defect in 2021.

