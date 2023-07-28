Green Bay man faces life sentence after jury finds him guilty of killing girlfriend's brother

GREEN BAY – After a four-day trial, a jury found a 36-year-old Green Bay man guilty of killing a man at an east-side Green Bay apartment in 2020.

Marcus Stokes was convicted on Thursday of first-degree intentional homicide with use of a dangerous weapon and possession of a firearm while convicted of a felony. Prosecutors dismissed a third charge of misdemeanor bail jumping.

His sentencing hearing is set for 8:30 a.m. Sept. 22. Convicted of a Class A felony, Stokes faces a mandatory life sentence, but may receive a parole eligibility date at his sentencing hearing.

On the morning of March 24, 2020, a 911 call brought police to an apartment in the 2200 block of Imperial Lane, where they found Calvin Barber, Jr., a 38-year-old Green Bay man, dead. An autopsy found he died of a single gunshot wound.

A woman identified as Stokes' girlfriend told investigators she and Stokes had gotten into an argument the previous night over him cheating on her. She then left to sleep at a friend's house, and Stokes and Barber, the woman's brother, stayed at the apartment that night, according to a criminal complaint.

The woman said Stokes texted and called her multiple times throughout the night and morning, but she ignored them. Sometime during the morning of March 24, Stokes sent messages that said "911" and mentioned the apartment being robbed, the complaint says. When the woman returned to the apartment, she found Barber dead.

Investigators received a tip that Stokes was hiding in a Green Bay hotel and then tracked his cellphone to Milwaukee.

A witness in Milwaukee told police that Stokes told her he had left the Green Bay apartment after getting into the argument with his girlfriend, then returned in the morning to find the door unlocked and his girlfriend's brother dead. She said Stokes told her robbers "took the guns and broke the safe" and killed the man, the complaint says.

Another witness told police she drove Stokes to a Green Bay motel in the early mornings hours of March 24 after he showed up at her house around 3 a.m., the complaint says. The witness said Stokes got out of the vehicle twice during that trip. Near one of the locations he exited the vehicle, in a yard on the 1700 block of Lost Lane, investigators found parts of Stokes' girlfriend's gun, according to the complaint.

Experts at the Wisconsin crime lab determined the bullet that killed Barber came from that gun, the complaint says.

During a search of the apartment, investigators found a gun safe that was open. Stokes' girlfriend told investigators only she and Stokes knew the code to the safe, according to the complaint.

