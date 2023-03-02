Green Bay man found dead from a gunshot wound in Ashwaubenon

ASHWAUBENON - A Green Bay man was found dead Wednesday night in the 2800 block of Viking Drive in Ashwaubenon.

First responders were called to the scene around 9:40 p.m. Wednesday. When they arrived, they identified the man as a 23-year-old from Green Bay.

Police say they are investigating the case as a homicide, but they do not feel the public is in danger. As of 7 a.m. Thursday, they had not released the victim's name or made any arrests.

Anyone with knowledge of this case should contact Captain Brian Amenson at 920-492-2315 and refer to case #23-402833. Anonymous tips can be submitted through Green Bay Crime Stoppers at 920-432-7867.

