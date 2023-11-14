Green Bay man who had been shot involved in crash driving himself to hospital, police say

GREEN BAY - A Green Bay man who had been shot was then involved in a head-on collision near 1600 Christiana Lane as he drove himself to the hospital, the Green Bay Police Department said Tuesday.

A 20-year-old Green Bay man suffered a gunshot wound Monday afternoon. After he was shot, police said, he crashed his vehicle into an SUV driven by a 32-year-old Green Bay woman at around 2:30 p.m. Monday near the intersection of Badger Street and Badger Lane.

The man fled on foot to get himself help, while first responders tended to the woman's minor injuries, police said. He is still hospitalized with serious injuries.

The public is not believed to be in any danger, police said, though the investigation into the case is ongoing.

Anyone with information related to this case is encouraged to call Green Bay Police at 920-448-3200 and reference case #23-262652. Anonymous tips can be submitted through Crime Stoppers at 920-432-STOP (7867, www.432stop.com or the P3 Tips app.

This article originally appeared on Appleton Post-Crescent: Police: Green Bay man who had been shot involved in head-on collision