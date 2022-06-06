Green Bay man pleads guilty to charges in Lombardi Avenue crash that killed three people in 2020

GREEN BAY - A Green Bay man on Monday pleaded guilty to three counts of second-degree reckless homicide in a 2020 crash that killed three people.

Sentencing for Abdi Ahmed, 24, was set for 1:30 p.m. Aug. 8.

A trial was scheduled to being Monday but it was changed late last week to a plea hearing.

Ahmed was charged with driving his 2019 Dodge Charger at 104 mph on Lombardi Avenue and slamming broadside into a car occupied by three people. The force of the crash caused the struck car to roll over four to five times, killing or fatally injuring the three people, according to the criminal complaint.

