Green Bay man police call 'serial arsonist' sentenced to 9 years in prison for 2021 storage facility fire

GREEN BAY – A 61-year-old Green Bay man who investigators called "a serial arsonist" was sentenced to nine years in prison for starting a fire at storage unit facility in Green Bay in 2021.

Thomas Smith II pleaded no contest in May to arson of a building without the owner's consent, possession of burglary tools and resisting or obstructing an officer for the fire at Lok-Safe Storage, located at 1610 Stiles Road in Green Bay, which caused hundreds of thousands of dollars of damage to at least 34 storage units.

Smith was also sentenced Feb. 8 for starting a string of fires in May 2021, while the storage unit arson investigation was underway. He pleaded no contest in May to two counts of arson of property other than a building, one count of theft of moveable property and one count of burglary of a building or dwelling. Those sentences run concurrent to the nine years for the storage unit fire.

A no contest plea means Smith accepted a guilty verdict without admitting or denying any guilt.

According to two criminal complaints, investigators discovered Smith has been tied to numerous fires in Wisconsin and Ohio dating back to the 1980s. He was under investigation after the trailer fire in March 2021, but was not arrested until he was tied to a string of other fires, and gas and mail thefts that May.

"The truth is that I have a problem that I am in the process of seeking help for and that I oftentimes do things and I do not know why I do them," Smith said in a police statement after his arrest, in which he admitted to starting numerous fires and stealing mail and gas.

Smith has been in Brown County Jail since May 11, 2021. As a result, he has 1,003 days credit — meaning he has already served nearly three years of the nine-year sentence.

Green Bay Metro Fire Department firefighters on March 19, 2021, work the scene of a fire at Lok-Safe Storage in Green Bay.

Following his time in prison, Smith will spend four years on extended supervision.

Smith has a restitution hearing scheduled for 1:15 p.m. June 14 in Brown County Circuit Court.

What happened in the storage unit fire?

The following information is from a criminal complaint:

At 1:47 a.m. March 19, 2021, a fire was reported at Lok-Safe Storage in Green Bay. The Green Bay Metro Fire Department was on scene for hours. An entire unit was destroyed, while at least 34 in total were damaged.

Security footage showed Smith's vehicle enter and exit the property before the fire was discovered.

Additionally, seven storage units across the road, at 707 N. Military Ave., were reported broken into with cut locks.

The Green Bay Metro Fire Department said the fire was started on a pile of cardboard boxes filled with combustible personal property inside a storage unit.

Later in the day on March 19, police received a report that a man was dumping items into a creek bed in the area of Norfield and Bayside roads in Suamico. Investigators identified the car at the scene as belonging to Smith's wife.

When police spoke to Smith, he denied any involvement in the fire or burglaries, but admitted he was on scene about four minutes before smoke was discovered. He also admitted to "looking into multiple units" at the Military Avenue site, and dumping items near the creek bed.

Investigators found Smith was in possession of a rotary power tool and a wrench, both with metal shavings on them. Smith told investigators he used the tools to "grind rims at his storage unit and work on Matchbox cars at home." However, investigators noted the same type of tool appeared to have been used at the storage units that were broken into.

On March 23, 2021, one of the renters of the storage unit told police the interior of his vehicle, located in the storage unit, had been set on fire. He also matched some of the items missing from his storage unit with items that Smith had dumped in the woods and had in his vehicle, which Smith claimed to have found abandoned outside a storage unit.

On April 16, 2021, at the request of police, Smith brought items belonging to one of the storage unit owners that he had in his possession to the police department. He still denied taking them out of a storage unit.

What other fires and thefts led to Smith's arrest?

At about 1:30 a.m. May 5, 2021, the Oconto County Sheriff's Office was called to a fire at Joel Schmit Motors, 324 E. Frontage Road in Little Suamico. Three vehicles were reported damaged.

Around 4:17 a.m. that day, Brown County sheriff's deputies were dispatched to S&B Trailer Truck & RV Sales, located at 14430 Velp Ave. in Suamico — about two miles from Joel Schmit Motors — for a report of a fire. Four trailers had fire damage.

At 5:33 a.m. May 5, 2021, deputies were dispatched from that fire location to another about a mile north, at 1855 Pinewood Trail in Suamico, where an ice fishing shanty parked on private property was on fire.

On May 6, 2021, the Oconto County Sheriff's Office took a report of a gas theft from the night before. Two pickups had gas caps and gas lines removed. The caller was suspicious the gas was used in the area fires.

Around 11:30 p.m. May 6, 2021, officers were dispatched to 1280 Hurlbut St. in Green Bay, near Peters Concrete Company, for a report of fire to a trailer and camper. Both were destroyed.

Shortly after 2 a.m. May 7, 2021, someone reported a man stealing fuel from behind their barn in Glenmore. Officers arrived at the scene and located Smith. Inside Smith's vehicle were two plastic gas containers with a hose, as well as mail stolen from four different people from the area.

After Smith posted a digital camera for sale on Facebook Marketplace, investigators determined the camera was obtained through mail theft. An undercover investigator set up a time to buy the camera from Smith, and arrested him at a gas station in Ashwaubenon.

Smith eventually admitted to police that he stole the camera from a mailbox located near the barn in Glenmore where he stole gas.

What other fire and burglary incidents was Smith linked to?

Investigators linked Smith to various fires and reported burglaries in Ohio and Wisconsin over the past few decades. According to two complaints:

Smith was convicted and sentenced for an arson in Circleville, Ohio, in 1989. He told investigators he started a fire on his porch to scare his wife "to show her that he could protect her."

In Ohio in August 2001, Smith reported seeing a man in his backyard and chasing him away, as he smelled burnt rubber. Law enforcement discovered a vehicle had been set on fire.

In Ohio in 2002, a burglary was reported to his ex-wife's apartment, but nothing had been stolen.

In Ohio in 2004, Smith witnessed someone breaking into a neighbor's apartment.

In December 2005, Smith reported a vehicle on fire in an alley in Ohio.

In 2014, someone went into the basement of the Green Bay apartment building Smith lived in and damaged locks to storage units. At that time, Smith told an investigator the lock to his storage unit had been broken, but his unit had not been entered.

In 2017 and 2018, when Smith lived in an apartment at 1630 Ninth St. in Green Bay, the fire department and Green Bay police investigated four apartment fires and one fire outside a home in the area. All the fires were started with an open flame set to "common materials laying around." All went unsolved.

In May 2020, Smith reported his Ninth Street apartment was robbed while his wife was sleeping and Smith was gone. He said someone took money out of his wife's lock box. In an April 2021 interview with police about the storage unit fire, Smith admitted to being the one who stole $80 from his wife and staged the burglary.

In July 2020, a passerby reported a fire in Smith's vehicle in the middle of the night, which was parked outside his residence. That investigation was not deemed suspicious.

In September 2020, Smith called police and reported a fire at at Hurlbut Street and Atkinson Drive. The fire involved tires and brush.

In December 2020, Smith was reported to be stealing items out of a mailbox on Bayside Road. He denied involvement, but was later cited for theft.

