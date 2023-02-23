Green Bay man receives life-threatening injuries after reportedly being stabbed at Islamic Society of Wisconsin

GREEN BAY - A 52-year-old Green Bay man is hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after reportedly being stabbed at the Islamic Society of Wisconsin on the city's west side.

The Green Bay Police Department said they responded to 1512 Velp Ave. for a weapon call just before 3:45 p.m. Wednesday.

A 22-year-old Green Bay man was arrested for his role in the incident.

"We do not believe that this was a random incident. The two people are reported to be known to eachother," the police department announced in a media release.

No additional information was provided.

Police continue to investigate. They ask people who know anything about the incident, or what led up to it, call (920) 448-3200 and reference case No. 23-209900. To remain anonymous, call Green Bay Area Crime Stoppers at (920) 432-7867. You may also submit a tip online at www.432stop.com, or utilize the “P3 Tips” app.

