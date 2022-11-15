Green Bay man sentenced to 10 years in prison for his role in overdose death of Green Bay woman and coverup

GREEN BAY - A Green Bay man was sentenced to prison last week for his role in setting fire to a car to cover up a woman's drug overdose death in August 2020.

U.S. District Judge William Griesbach sentenced Timothy Snider Jr., 29, to 12½ in prison for heroin distribution, use of a communication device to facilitate a felony drug offense and conspiracy to obstruct justice. He was also sentenced to 10 years of supervised release.

Snider was the third of three people to be sentenced to prison in the death of Stephanie Greenspon, 24, of Green Bay, whose remains were found in a burned vehicle in a remote area on the Menominee Indian Reservation.

Emerson Reed, 36, formerly of Green Bay, was sentenced in April to 10 years in prison for arson in connection with a federal felony, and 5 years of supervised release. Kayla M. Childs, 34, formerly of Shawano, was sentenced in August to 2½ years in prison for conspiracy to obstruct justice, and 3 years of supervised release.

They were indicted in June 2021 in connection with burning a car on the Menominee reservation in an attempt to hide the body of a Green Bay woman who had overdosed on heroin on Aug. 3, 2020.

Authorities began investigating after a logger found a burned-out car on Aug. 19, 2020, in a remote area of the Menominee Forest. Greenspon's remains were found inside. Investigators determined the vehicle and woman had been in Green Bay on Aug. 3, 2020.

Investigators found the woman had arranged in an online message to buy heroin from Snider The woman overdosed and died; the three then conspired to cover up her death.

Authorities determined that Snider and Reed transported the car and the woman’s remains to the reservation.

Later, Reed met with Childs and another man, and the three moved the vehicle and remains to a remote area of the reservation off County M near State 55. There, Reed and the other man doused the vehicle with gasoline and other liquids and set it afire, nearly destroying the remains and vehicle.

The other man was indicted but died by suicide shortly after his first court appearance.

At sentencing, Griesbach noted the seriousness of the crimes, the pain and emotional damage done to the woman’s family and many others, and the need to deter those who might consider similar crimes.

