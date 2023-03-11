Green Bay man sentenced for using postal service to distribute methamphetamine

A Green Bay man was sentenced to a decade in federal prison Friday for conspiring to distribute more than 13 kilograms of methamphetamine via the U.S. Postal Service.

Between June and September 2022, Michael Chapman, 32, traveled to California to procure methamphetamine. He then mailed packages of the substance to co-conspirators in Green Bay and sold them once he returned home.

After the U.S. Postal Inspection Service and Brown County Drug Task Force investigated, senior U.S. District Judge William C. Griesbach sentenced Chapman to 10 years in federal prison and 10 years of supervised release.

This article originally appeared on Appleton Post-Crescent: Green Bay man sentenced for using postal service to distribute meth