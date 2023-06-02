Green Bay pastor charged with attempted child pornography for online communication with Venezuelan child

GREEN BAY – A Green Bay pastor has been charged with attempted production of child pornography and transferring obscene material to a child for online communication with a child he met while doing missionary work in Venezuela, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of Wisconsin.

Cory J. Herthel, 40, of Green Bay, is accused of encouraging the minor to send videos of their genitalia in exchange for money, and of sending images of his own genitalia, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Herthel is listed as a pastor at Green Bay Seventh-day Adventist Church on the church's website.

If convicted of the attempted production of child pornography charge, Herthel faces between 15 and 30 years in federal prison. For the transferring obscene material to a child, he faces up to 10 years imprisonment.

If Herthel is convicted of either charge, he will be required to register as a sex offender.

The case is being investigated by the Green Bay and Milwaukee offices of the FBI, with the help of the Green Bay Police Department. It was brought forward as part of the U.S. Department of Justice's initiative Project Safe Childhood.

This article originally appeared on Green Bay Press-Gazette: Green Bay pastor Herthel charged with attempted child pornography