Green Bay PD investigating suspicious death following missing person call

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A few hours after officers in Green Bay responded to a missing person call on Saturday morning, they found the body of the 19-year-old man outside on the city’s east side.

According to the Green Bay Police Department, they are investigating the incident as a suspicious death. Officers say the 19-year-old was found outside, dead, in the 1900 block of North Irwin Avenue on Saturday afternoon.

Shortly after 8:30 a.m., GBPD officers were made aware of the missing teenager, and said his body was found “within a few hours” of the missing person call.

The Brown County Office of the Medical Examiner will perform an autopsy.

No other details were provided. Local 5 will update this story when more information is released.

Anyone with relevant information is asked to call Green Bay Police at (920) 448-3200 and reference case #24-203393. Those wishing to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at (920) 432-STOP (7867). Tips can also be submitted online, or through the P3 Tips app.

