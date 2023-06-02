Green Bay police arrest five after fight at Blaney Funeral Home; officer hurt

GREEN BAY - Five people were arrested Thursday night after police say about 30 people got into a fight at Blaney Funeral Home.

Green Bay police officers arrived at the funeral home, 1521 Shawano Ave., shortly after 7 p.m. for a reported disturbance.

Witnesses told officers that there was a disagreement because a visitor was asked to leave services in progress for causing a disruption.

Officers were eventually able to de-escalate the situation, but not before two people, including an officer, received injuries that were not life-threatening.

Blaney Funeral Home's website lists services were occurring for Tramayne Ramone Allen Jr., 20.

Anyone with information related to this case is encouraged to call Green Bay Police at (920) 448-3200 and reference case #23-229406. Those wishing to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at (920) 432-STOP (7867). Tips can also be made online at www.432stop.com, or utilize the "P3 Tips" app for crime tips.

