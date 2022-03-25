Green Bay police arrest person of interest in connection with Capital Credit Union robbery

GREEN BAY – Police made an arrest Thursday in connection with the March 16 robbery of the Capital Credit Union at 1615 Main St.

The Green Bay Police Department said a person of interest is now in custody. With the help of the U.S. Marshal Service, the individual was located in Chicago and taken into custody without incident.

The robbery was reported shortly after 10 a.m. March 16. Police have not shared how much money was taken.

Police said the investigation is ongoing, and they are no longer searching for suspects connected to the robbery.

RELATED: Green Bay police still don't know who robbed Capital Credit Union, but they released a suspect photo and description

Contact Kelli Arseneau at (920) 213-3721 or karseneau@gannett.com. Follow her on Twitter at @ArseneauKelli.

This article originally appeared on Green Bay Press-Gazette: Green Bay police make arrest in Capital Credit Union robbery