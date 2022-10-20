Green Bay police chief: 'Don't believe' social media rumors about 5-year-old girl's shooting death

GREEN BAY - Green Bay Police Chief Chris Davis said Thursday that people should be careful not to believe misinformation circulating on social media in connection with the fatal shooting Monday of a 5-year-old girl outside an east-side apartment building.

Davis wasn't specific about those rumors, saying only that some of the content on social media sites is misinformation and "some of it is just flat out not true."

City police continue to seek a "person of interest" in the shooting and identified a 35-year-old man, but they have not called him a suspect or explained why they want to speak to him. On Wednesday, police said they had found and taken possession of a sedan they believe the man had been driving after the shooting.

The Mercury Milan sedan will be processed as evidence in the department's investigation into the shooting death of Skyé Bleu Evans-Cowley, who was fatally shot as she played near her apartment in the 1600 block of Amy Street on the city's east side shortly before 5 p.m. Monday.

Green Bay police have said a person known to drive that car is "a person of interest" who is "possibly connected to a residential shooting" involving the death of the girl. Detectives have identified that person as a 35-year-old man; he is believed to have left the residence shortly after the shooting. As of Thursday morning no charges had been filed against the man. Police have not said that he is considered dangerous to the general public.

Police ask that anyone with information about the shooting immediately call 920-448-3200 and reference case #22-257268. Those wishing to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 920-432-7867, submit a tip online at www.432stop.com or use the "P3 Tips" app for crime tips.

This article originally appeared on Green Bay Press-Gazette: Green Bay police chief warns about rumors in 5-year-old shooting death